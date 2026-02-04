  • Business Business

Sports fan shares video of upsetting sighting on TV broadcast: 'It's grown more vile than you realize'

"These … are terrible."

by Michelle Rochniak
One Red Sox fan shared a video of a game with terrible MLB virtual replacement ads behind home plate.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A baseball fan wasn't too pleased to see what was on their screen during a Major League Baseball broadcast.

In the r/MLB subreddit, the original poster shared a few clips of a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

These MLB "Virtual Replacement Ads" are Terrible
byu/DontGetExcitedDude inmlb

While it's too early in the game to tell who will win, one thing's for certain. As the OP put it in the post's title, "These MLB 'Virtual Replacement Ads' are Terrible."

In the video, the ads behind home plate change a couple of times. They look real, but they have an uncanny quality. It's as though something is a little bit off about the players' silhouettes when they're directly in front of the screens.

One commenter brought up that these kinds of ads have been around for decades. But another felt like things had changed.

"Just regular ads. One per inning. It's grown more vile than you realize," they wrote.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

On Tap Sports Net reported that shift as well. Since MLB allowed sponsorships on uniforms in 2023, fans have noticed logos and branding everywhere. Although revenue for the league has skyrocketed, especially in 2024, fans aren't seeing any benefits.

Onscreen ads can go beyond being annoying. 

As another person shared in the same subreddit, the MLB ads were so bright that they gave their mom horrible headaches. Fortunately, a Redditor in shining armor told them how to make watching easier on the eyes, but doing so can't fully make ads disappear.

Of course, sharing your opinion on ads, as people did in the comments of the first Reddit post mentioned, can't hurt and could even change things.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"When they started doing this in the NHL it was s*** too," someone complained.

"I think it was either the first or second Yankees game in Houston," another person said. "Half of [Juan] Soto's shoulders and head were missing because of these stupid ads."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x