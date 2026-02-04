Sports fan shares video of upsetting sighting on TV broadcast: 'It's grown more vile than you realize'

A baseball fan wasn't too pleased to see what was on their screen during a Major League Baseball broadcast.

In the r/MLB subreddit, the original poster shared a few clips of a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

While it's too early in the game to tell who will win, one thing's for certain. As the OP put it in the post's title, "These MLB 'Virtual Replacement Ads' are Terrible."

In the video, the ads behind home plate change a couple of times. They look real, but they have an uncanny quality. It's as though something is a little bit off about the players' silhouettes when they're directly in front of the screens.

One commenter brought up that these kinds of ads have been around for decades. But another felt like things had changed.

"Just regular ads. One per inning. It's grown more vile than you realize," they wrote.

On Tap Sports Net reported that shift as well. Since MLB allowed sponsorships on uniforms in 2023, fans have noticed logos and branding everywhere. Although revenue for the league has skyrocketed, especially in 2024, fans aren't seeing any benefits.

Onscreen ads can go beyond being annoying.

As another person shared in the same subreddit, the MLB ads were so bright that they gave their mom horrible headaches. Fortunately, a Redditor in shining armor told them how to make watching easier on the eyes, but doing so can't fully make ads disappear.

Of course, sharing your opinion on ads, as people did in the comments of the first Reddit post mentioned, can't hurt and could even change things.

"When they started doing this in the NHL it was s*** too," someone complained.

"I think it was either the first or second Yankees game in Houston," another person said. "Half of [Juan] Soto's shoulders and head were missing because of these stupid ads."

