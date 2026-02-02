Sports fan shares screenshot of upsetting sighting on TV broadcast: 'At some point you need to draw a line'

Baseball can be exciting until an ad gets in the way of watching the ball.

A Reddit user shared their awful broadcast-watching experience on "r/mlb" with a screenshot of what home plate looked like from the pitcher's mound.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The screenshot shows ads on an atrocious green screen that the original poster said looked like "bad CGI." The color scheme and lighting are more eye-snagging than eye-catching.

"Hopefully, the MLB goes back to making those panels just normal greenscreen," the OP wrote. "I doubt it b/c greed is greed … but damn at some point you need to draw a line, and this is really worsening the streaming/broadcast experience."

One Reddit user talked about how their mom can't watch sports broadcasts anymore. Several years ago, she got into an accident that ruined her eyesight. Because of that, the flashiness of the ads gives her awful headaches, so she can't look at the TV.

"It's infuriating to me that this is acceptable from pretty much every major sport right now," the Redditor concluded.

In a world with so much waste, ads might also encourage unnecessary overconsumption.

Studies show that researchers are still unsure whether ads actually increase the consumption of goods. According to The Drum, they can't really agree on how many ads the average person sees in a day, either.

But regardless of their impact on consumers, ads can be frustrating to see.

Persistent advertising isn't just limited to baseball stadiums. Someone shared on "r/Anticonsumption" that a beach had a floating electronic billboard that completely ruined their view. And the Golden Globes' Polymarket ads encouraged people to make risky financial decisions.

If ads in sports broadcasts also give you literal headaches, all hope isn't lost yet. The OP had a solution for the Redditor who shared the story about their mom that could make viewing more accessible for MLB fans.

They said that, when using MLB.tv, choosing a different team's broadcast of the same game can help. Doing so can eliminate the bright, overlaid ads. While the ads won't completely go away, they won't be as eye-straining or obnoxious.

After that, choose the audio track for whichever team you root for, and you should be good to go. Just be wary if you use a virtual private network. Another Reddit user said that MLB.tv might reject devices that use VPNs.

