Mitsubishi announces 'world's first' smart home tech that combines multiple home appliances into one: 'Marks a major leap forward'

Mitsubishi and a unique partner are working on a cleaner-energy combo that amazingly simplifies home heating and cooling, as well as electric vehicle charging, with one unit.

The global brand has partnered with Irish tech company EVHACS to combine a heat pump system with an EV charger, according to a report published by international market analysis firm Precedence Research.

Mitsubishi brings the HVAC expertise, while EVHACS has developed tethered charging tech.

"This partnership marks a major leap forward in sustainable building technology," Ciaran Moody, president of Mitsubishi Electric Ireland, said in the report.

Heat pumps are an HVAC upgrade that can cut your energy use by half or more compared to other furnaces. They use compressors, pipes, and refrigerants to pull and move heat from the air, sending it inside or outside depending on the season. That's why they are great for both warming and air conditioning, according to the U.S. Department of Energy and the International Energy Agency.

Those two household functions suck up more than half of most homes' electricity use, according to government data.

There are a variety of heat pump types, and finding the right upgrade can be complicated.

Mitsubishi provides vital insight that can help you determine the best model for your home, be it a popular mini-split or another kind. The technology has improved greatly and is considered by experts to be one of the best ways to make your home more efficient.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Adding EV charging is an incredible way to include another cleaner energy hack that saves motorists up to $1,500 a year in gas and service costs via a better vehicle. Upgrading your HVAC system and ride also reduces heat-trapping air pollution from burning dirty energy to make extra electricity and to power an engine. The planet-warming fumes are linked by NASA to greater risks for extreme heat waves that could make some places uninhabitable. Our seas are absorbing 91% of excess heat, causing a variety of serious problems, such as glacier melt, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The HVAC/charger combo can be controlled with an app and includes dynamic load balancing to ensure the system can handle household demand for both uses without failing. It uses common AC charging and is already available in Ireland, according to the report.

"This solution makes sustainability simpler and more accessible for everyone," EVHACS' CEO Jeff Aherne said.

Now is the time to upgrade stateside, as tax incentives for EVs are ending early on Sept. 30. Heat pump tax breaks are being nixed at the end of the year, all due to widely reported government policy changes that impact perks worth thousands of dollars for homeowners making clean-energy upgrades. Mitsubishi can help you find a trained professional in its trusted network to install the right heat pump for your home, making the switch much easier. Fast action can secure all the rebates for the upgrades while they last.

For EVHACS' part, officials aim to simplify sustainability at home with its charger add-on tech in Ireland and beyond.

"This is about convergence," Aherne said in the PR report.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.