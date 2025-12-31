Automakers collab on new EV model with impressive features: 'A crucial step'

A new electric vehicle released in Europe is making headlines as a solid choice for anyone thinking of switching to an EV. The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross EV, made by Renault in France, is a product of an alliance between Nissan, Renault, and Mitsubishi, according to Electrek.

The car is powered by a front-mounted engine that can provide the battery with up to 373 kilometers (232 miles) of range, per Carscoops.

Renault is a leader in affordable EVs in Europe; for example, its subsidiary Dacia will be adding more to its lineup. It also boasts the same technology as Renault's already popular E-Tech line. Renault's website explains that "their battery charges automatically as you drive, which helps to optimize your fuel consumption and make your everyday life easier."

Photo Credit: Mitsubishi



This kind of technology is what makes EVs a smart financial choice in the long run, since they save car owners so much on fuel costs.

EVs not only save money on fuel, but they also require less maintenance and upkeep in general since they don't need the attention traditional gas cars do on things like power steering fluid changes or oil changes.

Another shrewd move is to charge an EV at home rather than at a public charger. Qmerit can help people find Level 2 EV chargers at affordable prices by offering free estimates for installation.

Solar panels would only compound these savings, and checking out The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can help by vetting local installers, possibly saving up to $10,000. Partners like EnergySage help when trying to save on solar installation by finding trustworthy companies.

Ultimately, the Eclipse Cross EV would be a boon to the American market, according to Electrek's review.

"If Mitsubishi's U.S. dealers aren't positively begging for the parent company to bring this new EV to North America, they have truly lost the plot," Electrek wrote.

Mitsubishi, however, does not plan to bring this car to the U.S., according to Carscoops. It does have plans to introduce a different EV in the States — one more comparable to the Nissan Leaf.

Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Motors, said, per Electrek, that the European release of "the all-new Eclipse Cross marks a crucial step in our electrification strategy in Europe."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.