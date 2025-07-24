Executives of major corporations sentenced to over 100 years in prison for devastating public health disaster: 'Welcomed with satisfaction'

Eleven former executives of major corporations were recently sentenced to a combined 141 years in prison for their part in one of Europe's largest groundwater contamination of forever chemicals.

What happened?

The individuals worked for companies linked to Miteni SpA, whose parent company is Mitsubishi Corp. Bloomberg reported on the sentencing from an Italian court, explaining that Miteni had made products containing PFAS at its factory near Vicenza from the 1960s until 2018, when it declared bankruptcy.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are known as "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in the environment.

The company is alleged to have discharged these chemicals via wastewater, contaminating groundwater and soil across the region. Around 350,000 people were affected by contaminated groundwater and tap water, local officials said.

The ruling "was welcomed with satisfaction by public bodies and the many associations present in the courtroom," the local municipal authority of Vicenza said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

Why is this ruling important?

Over the last few years, a number of reports have shed light on the widespread impacts of PFAS. These dangerous compounds, which have long been used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and water-resistant clothing, have contaminated water bodies and soil across the globe.

For instance, researchers in New Mexico recently announced they had discovered the highest PFAS concentrations of any place in the world at a local lake, and they are worried about the effects this contamination may have on local wildlife and hunters who have consumed poisoned animals. And one study found these chemicals all over the Great Lakes Basin, including in air, rain, and water.

Most Americans have already been exposed to PFAS and have it in their blood, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. So far, these chemicals have been linked to health concerns such as decreased fertility, increased risk of cancer, and reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infections.

What's being done about PFAS?

Many local governments are cracking down on PFAS. For instance, Oregon recently announced it has added six PFAS compounds to its list of regulated contaminants and will begin creating limitations to prevent residents' exposure to them. Meanwhile,​​ Massachusetts and Connecticut have banned the sale of firefighting equipment containing these chemicals.

Scientists are also discovering ways to get the chemicals out of our water. For instance, one University of Illinois team discovered a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process.

You can help reduce your exposure by choosing to buy from PFAS-free brands, opting for nonstick cookware, and limiting your purchases of stain- and water-resistant clothing.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.