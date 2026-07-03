A Missouri food pantry stopped offering ground beef as meat prices and demand soar

"We will absolutely do our best, but I think we were meant to supplement SNAP or to help in emergency situations. I just don't think we can replace the government."

As food prices surge around the country, families and grocery stores alike are feeling the pressure.

What's happening?

According to a report from the Kansas Reflector, republished by 99KG, a Missouri food pantry has stopped offering ground beef and chicken legs, turning instead to lower-cost items such as ground chicken and hot dogs as food prices remain high and more families seek help.

Food spending at the Ritenour Co-Care Food Pantry outside St. Louis reached about $120,000 last year. Executive Director Angela Gabel told the Kansas Reflector that the nonprofit set this year's budget at $180,000, but she explained that even that higher amount may still fall short as community needs and prices continue to grow.

Gabel said the pantry is serving more people and from farther away. The Kansas Reflector reported that on one recent weekday morning, seven new families signed up, with another 15 expected before the day ended. She also said some households are now visiting multiple pantries each month just to keep enough food at home.

Pantries are facing that increased strain while SNAP assistance is also shrinking for many Americans. The Kansas Reflector, citing analyses of recent federal data, reported that more than 4 million people lost benefits within the last year. The outlet also said that number is likely to increase as states continue reducing enrollment under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed by President Donald Trump last summer.

"We have to adapt just like everybody else," Gabel said.

Why does it matter?

"I'm absolutely terrified," Gabel told the outlet. "We will absolutely do our best, but I think we were meant to supplement SNAP or to help in emergency situations. I just don't think we can replace the government."

According to the Kansas Reflector, Gina Plata-Nino of the Food Research & Action Center said SNAP is especially important for children, older adults, and people with disabilities.

The outlet also reported that the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated this year's average benefit at $188 per person per month, or about $6.17 a day, leaving little room for families already burdened by rent, utilities, and gas.

What's being done?

Some state lawmakers are trying to supplement funds to fill the gap that SNAP has left.

The Kansas Reflector reported that California lawmakers want to add $100 million to a program that doubles SNAP dollars when families purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.

In Nebraska, lawmakers proposed bills seeking waivers that would have protected benefits for veterans, refugees, homeless people, and former foster youth, the outlet noted, but the measures did not advance.

Megan Hamann of Nebraska Appleseed, a senior community organizer focused on food and nutrition access, told the Kansas Reflector that communities are now left "working with patchwork solutions in the meantime."

Hannah Vlach, executive director and founder of the Nebraska-based nonprofit Restoring Dignity, shared concerns about food access and availability across the United States.

"This can't become our new normal — this just can't," Vlach told the Kansas Reflector. "It's unethical, it's immoral."

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