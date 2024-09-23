Experts to help develop 'environmental nutrition label' for building materials: 'The more data we can collect, the better informed our decisions will be'

For everyday people, this means greater transparency when choosing materials for home renovations or new construction projects.

Good news for homeowners in Missouri: The state is set to receive federal funding to analyze the environmental impact of construction materials, paving the way for more sustainable building practices, according to KBIA.

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded grants to the University of Missouri and construction material manufacturer Holcim to develop Environmental Product Declarations for cement, concrete, and asphalt.

These EPDs act like an "environmental nutrition label" for building materials, giving consumers clear information about the carbon footprint of products they're using in their homes and buildings.

This initiative is part of a more significant $160 million effort funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, aimed at driving market demand for lower-carbon construction materials.

By making it easier for buyers to choose sustainable options, this program could reduce dirty gas pollution from the construction industry, which accounts for 39% of energy-related carbon production, according to the World Green Building Council.

For everyday people, this means greater transparency when choosing materials for home renovations or new construction projects. You'll be able to make informed decisions that cool down the planet.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Plus, as demand for sustainable materials grows, we're likely to see more innovation in the industry, leading to even more eco-friendly and cost-effective future options.

The impact of this initiative extends beyond individual homeowners. One in five building projects in the nation uses cement made in Missouri, so improvements in the state's production methods could have far-reaching effects on the U.S.' carbon footprint.

Jill Benoit, a senior manager at Holcim, expressed excitement about the project: "This EPA funding opportunity is really going to make great strides in the advancement of EPDs."

Meanwhile, Punya Rath, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Missouri, emphasized the importance of balancing sustainability with performance: "We want to build the most sustainable roads. We want to build the most resilient roads. We want to increase our use of recycled materials, but we don't want to do it at the cost of something.

"The more data we can collect, the better informed our decisions will be."

With this new funding, Missouri is taking a big step toward a cleaner, greener future in construction.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.