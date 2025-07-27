Lawmakers take action against sale of dangerous plants that are still available on nursery shelves: 'They eat it and they die'

"The intent will always be to align what works best for the intended purpose of the landscape."

Missouri is taking action to reel in the spread of invasive species, including one harming a lucrative industry and another spreading a stink across the state — literally.

As detailed by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe has signed Senate Bill 105, a measure banning state-licensed nurseries from knowingly or intentionally selling a variety of invasive species, including Bradford pear and perilla mint.

Also known colloquially as a Callery pear, the Bradford pear has experienced a stunning decline in its reputation after first arriving in the United States in the 1900s as a potential solution to a blight that was threatening the commercial pear industry and as an ornamental plant.

For one, despite their gorgeous flowers, Bradford pear trees exude an odor some have likened to rotting fish. The aggressively growing trees also bloom earlier than native flowers and milkweed. As a result, native plants can't get the sunlight they need to thrive.

This could lead to devastating consequences for food supply-supporting pollinators, such as the endangered monarch butterfly, which rely on these species for their survival.

What's more, the weak branch structure of Bradford pears boosts their risk of creating property damage, particularly during severe storms. In years past, conservation groups in Missouri have even offered Bradford pear buy-back initiatives to help homeowners rewild their yards.

As for the perilla mint, Missouri Cattlemen's Association lobbyist Shannon Cooper suggested that the abundantly reseeding plant is dangerous to the Show Me State's economic development because it is toxic to cattle.

"They get into it, they eat it and they die," Cooper said at a legislative hearing, per the Post-Dispatch.

According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the cattle industry brings more than $1.6 billion each year to Missouri's economy and supports nearly 41,000 jobs. All in all, agriculture accounts for more than 38% of all jobs in the state.

SB105, which Gov. Kehoe signed on July 14, also prohibits sales of burning bush, climbing euonymus, Japanese honeysuckle, and sericea lespedeza. Along with the Bradford pear, burning bushes will no longer be legal for sale beginning Jan. 1, 2029, according to the Post-Dispatch. The other invasive species will be banned for sale starting on Jan. 1, 2027.

Meanwhile, a $500 million-plus renovation of the Missouri state capitol complex may also work to limit the spread of Bradford pears by removing them, which would surely pay economic dividends down the line with invasive species causing billions in damages globally each year.

"The intent will always be to align what works best for the intended purpose of the landscape while prioritizing native species and ones that best represent the great state of Missouri," said Shayne Martin, spokesman for Missouri's Office of Administration.

