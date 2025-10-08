Officials announce nearly $2 billion in investments that could transform power grid: 'Not anything to be worried about'

A wave of clean energy is about to roll out across Mississippi. Six new solar farms — representing more than $1.8 billion in private investment — are in the works across the state, reported WLBT3, marking one of the biggest renewable energy pushes Mississippi has ever seen.

Together, these projects could generate more than 1,400 megawatts of power, enough to light up hundreds of thousands of homes for decades to come. Furthermore, they're designed to reduce reliance on dirty energy sources, lower energy costs, and provide long-term stability to the state's power grid. Facilities are planned in Hinds, Holmes, Lowndes, Lee, Union, Jasper, and Pontotoc Counties, with individual investments ranging from $175 million to $650 million.

Beyond clean energy, these solar farms are expected to create nearly 1,300 temporary construction jobs and around 30 long-term service roles. Local governments and school districts stand to benefit as well, with tens of millions in new property tax revenue projected over the coming decades.

Supporters argue that the benefits go beyond jobs and revenue. Solar power helps insulate residents from the rising costs of natural gas and other fossil fuels while delivering cleaner air. "There's no pollution. There is no off-gassing or anything of that nature. There [are] no compressor stations or anything of that nature," said Louie Miller of the Mississippi Sierra Club. "Solar is not anything to be worried about."

Other solar sites in Mississippi have already shown what's possible. In Forrest County, for instance, property values near an existing farm nearly doubled over seven years, while tax revenue from the site grew more than tenfold. Similar gains are now within reach for communities across the state.

For homeowners, the clean energy revolution doesn't have to stop at the grid. Adding solar panels to your home can slash monthly electricity bills (potentially to as little as zero) and make it easier to operate other energy-efficient appliances, such as heat pumps. Tools like EnergySage can help you compare vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installation. And if you're looking to pair solar with heating and cooling upgrades, Mitsubishi can connect you with affordable heat pump options.

