As Trump eases up on flavored vapes, Minnesota activists race to lock in local bans

Supporters of local bans argue that flavored products still have an outsized appeal to young people.

Minnesota communities are moving quickly to restrict flavored nicotine products as the Trump administration signals a friendlier stance toward flavored vapes.

For anti-tobacco advocates, that shift has made local government the clearest front in the fight.

What's happening?

A new coalition, Love Your Lungs Olmsted, is urging local officials to ban or further restrict flavored vape sales in Olmsted County, Minnesota. According to the Tobacco Reporter, the campaign is part of a broader statewide push. Twenty-eight cities and eight counties in Minnesota have enacted flavored nicotine limits, and Plymouth was the latest city to pass one in April.

The sense of urgency grew when, on May 5, the FDA cleared California-based Glas to sell fruit-flavored e-cigarettes such as blueberry and mango. That brought the total number of FDA-authorized vape products to 45.

The FDA had been under pressure from President Donald Trump to approve flavored products, and the move was cited as a factor in the departure of former FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. Local advocates say waiting for stronger federal action may no longer be a realistic strategy.

Teen nicotine use has dropped sharply, but public health officials say that does not mean the problem has disappeared. The FDA's National Youth Tobacco Survey showed that fewer than 10% of high school students said they had used nicotine in the past 30 days in 2025, down from 31% in 2019.

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Why does it matter?

Supporters of local bans argue that flavored products still have an outsized appeal to young people, making them a persistent concern even as overall youth use declines. In Rochester Public Schools alone, a chemical health specialist reported about 70 student referrals tied to nicotine and THC abuse during the last school year, with vaping often preceding broader substance use.

The concern goes beyond addiction. Nicotine exposure during adolescence can interfere with brain development, while schools and families are left to deal with dependence, discipline problems, and related mental and physical health effects.

Opponents of broad bans say there may be narrower ways to limit youth access. Brad Erpelding, president of Northland Vapor, has argued that sales should be limited to age-verified specialty shops instead of gas stations and convenience stores. But his own experience also showed the limits of local rules. After Moorhead adopted restrictions in 2021, he closed that store and opened another in Fargo across the state line.

What's being done?

Even as federal policy appears to be loosening, local governments are continuing to tighten access. In Minnesota, city and county restrictions have become the main mechanism for limiting flavored nicotine sales, especially in communities where leaders see youth use as closely tied to candy- and fruit-flavored products.

Advocates in Olmsted County are now trying to bring their community into that group. Their approach is to pursue local restrictions if state and federal regulators do not fully block flavored products.

Industry-backed alternatives are also moving forward. The newly authorized Glas devices use phone-linked technology meant to confirm that a buyer is at least 21 years old. Anti-tobacco advocates, however, remain doubtful that those safeguards will be enforced reliably enough to keep the products away from teenagers.

Minnesota's debate shows how quickly local leaders are being pushed to respond to changes in national policy. With youth health and addiction both part of the issue, more communities appear unwilling to wait for Washington to decide what happens next with flavored vapes.

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