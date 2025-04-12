  • Business Business

Video of futuristic boat with exorbitant price tag sparks debate online: 'It looks like a spaceship from a terrible sci-fi movie'

"This is overpriced and not very innovative to say the least."

by Simon Sage
“This is overpriced and not very innovative to say the least.”

Photo Credit: Lazzarini Design Studio

One Redditor found a demo video for a "mini-yacht" and simply had to share it.

Mini-Yacht (Hyper-Sport Jet Capsule) by Lazzarini Design
byu/Zee2A inSTEW_ScTecEngWorld

The Hyper-Sport Jet Capsule runs on a 640 bhp V8 petrol engine and has a maximum speed of 39 knots. 

This model has enough seating for 10 people plus the pilot. It has a fully-enclosed cabin with air conditioning, a kitchenette, toilet, speakers, and fold-out bed. Cameras along the exterior provide the driver with extra visibility. Pricing starts at a steep $300,000.

Even in the world of luxury watercraft, it's hard to justify a price tag that big for a boat that small. On top of the price issue, small craft like this tend to produce a lot of noise, which dramatically disrupts aquatic life. They're also not especially efficient on emissions, though the manufacturer, Lazzarini Design Studio, does sell a hybrid electric version

These crafts have been in production for over 10 years, showing that there is an ongoing appetite among the rich to spend money on superfluous, polluting, water-going vessels. 

These kinds of lifestyle habits are exactly why the richest 1% of people on the planet are responsible for a significant amount of pollution. An Oxfam report has shown that luxury travel among the world's richest people caused emissions hundreds of times larger than that of the average American. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Most Redditors were utterly unimpressed by the Jet Capsule, namely for its design. As far as they were concerned, the full cover separated riders from the experience of the sea. 

"That thing is hideous," said one commenter. "It looks like a spaceship from a terrible sci-fi movie. It has absolutely nothing that makes a boat appealing. There's no outside space to enjoy the open air, no water activities, and nothing for fishing."

"This is overpriced and not very innovative to say the least," said another. "300k mini yacht isn't what I would spend my money on, even if I wanted a boat."

Should the government be able to control how we heat our homes?

Definitely 👍

Only if it saves money 💰

I'm not sure 🤷

No way ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x