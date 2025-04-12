Video of futuristic boat with exorbitant price tag sparks debate online: 'It looks like a spaceship from a terrible sci-fi movie'

"This is overpriced and not very innovative to say the least."

One Redditor found a demo video for a "mini-yacht" and simply had to share it.

The Hyper-Sport Jet Capsule runs on a 640 bhp V8 petrol engine and has a maximum speed of 39 knots.

This model has enough seating for 10 people plus the pilot. It has a fully-enclosed cabin with air conditioning, a kitchenette, toilet, speakers, and fold-out bed. Cameras along the exterior provide the driver with extra visibility. Pricing starts at a steep $300,000.

Even in the world of luxury watercraft, it's hard to justify a price tag that big for a boat that small. On top of the price issue, small craft like this tend to produce a lot of noise, which dramatically disrupts aquatic life. They're also not especially efficient on emissions, though the manufacturer, Lazzarini Design Studio, does sell a hybrid electric version.

These crafts have been in production for over 10 years, showing that there is an ongoing appetite among the rich to spend money on superfluous, polluting, water-going vessels.

These kinds of lifestyle habits are exactly why the richest 1% of people on the planet are responsible for a significant amount of pollution. An Oxfam report has shown that luxury travel among the world's richest people caused emissions hundreds of times larger than that of the average American.

Most Redditors were utterly unimpressed by the Jet Capsule, namely for its design. As far as they were concerned, the full cover separated riders from the experience of the sea.

"That thing is hideous," said one commenter. "It looks like a spaceship from a terrible sci-fi movie. It has absolutely nothing that makes a boat appealing. There's no outside space to enjoy the open air, no water activities, and nothing for fishing."

"This is overpriced and not very innovative to say the least," said another. "300k mini yacht isn't what I would spend my money on, even if I wanted a boat."

