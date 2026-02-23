Business owner to pay $1.89 million after nationwide investigation uncovers 'appalling' scheme: 'Orchestrated by a group of shameless crooks'

"The punishments … send a clear message to criminals that they have nowhere to hide."

A massive criminal network has been dismantled by British authorities, according to the BBC.

What's happening?

London resident Varun Datta has been ordered to pay £1.4 million ($1.89 million) for illegally dumping over 4,000 tonnes (4,409 tons) of waste at 16 sites scattered across England. Two collaborators, Mohammed Saraji Bashir and Robert William McAllister, also pleaded guilty to their involvement.

"This is a shocking case of illegal waste dumping, orchestrated by a group of shameless crooks who thought they could operate above the law," said Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds. "I welcome the punishments secured by the Environment Agency, which send a clear message to criminals that they have nowhere to hide."

Why is illegal dumping important?

Besides being an eyesore, illegal dumping poses serious health hazards to residents nearby. Without proper processing, waste material can leach into nearby soil and waterways. This can contaminate food supplies and pose safety threats to wildlife.

What's being done about illegal dumping?

Datta's fines include £100,000 ($135,000) in compensation to landowners and £200,000 ($270,000) for prosecution costs. He's also been sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months; 30 days of rehabilitation; and 200 hours of community service.

This crackdown comes on the heels of a new government drone unit dedicated to sniffing out illegal waste dumping in England.

"Illegal waste dumping is appalling, and we are determined to turn the tide on this heinous crime," said Phil Davies, head of the Joint Unit for Waste Crime. "With organized criminals becoming ever more sophisticated, we are adopting new technologies to find and, importantly, stop them."

"Through the greater use of drones, stronger partnerships, and more officers on the ground, we will build on our action so far and send a clear message to those committing waste crimes — we will stop you."

You can do your part by learning your recycling options and ensuring waste contractors are aboveboard.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.