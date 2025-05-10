Major company overhauls operations at largest food bank in US: 'Helping them stay focused on what matters most'

The donation will enable the food bank to monitor how efficiently its delivery vehicles are operating in near-real time.

The largest food bank in the U.S. is becoming more energy efficient thanks to a large technology donation.

Geotab announced last month that it was donating 100 vehicle-tracking devices and access to its fleet-management software to the Midwest Food Bank. The donation will allow MFB to track the efficiency of its food-delivery vehicles in near-real time.

Geotab claimed that by tracking how fast vehicles go, how much vehicles idle, and the routes drivers take, MFB will be able to boost its efficiency, lower fuel costs, and increase safety.

"But more importantly, we're helping them stay focused on what matters most—delivering critical hunger relief and disaster response to the communities that need it most," Geotab Senior Vice President Sherry Calkins said in a release.

Food banks are a vital resource for people facing food insecurity. A Feeding America report found that roughly 1 in 6 people in the U.S. used a hunger relief program, such as food banks and local food pantries, in 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture added that 13.5% of U.S. households faced food insecurity in 2023.

But you may be surprised to learn how important food banks are to the environment. Roughly one-third of U.S. food, or 80 million tons, is wasted each year. Producing that food required environmental resources, and once in landfills, much of that waste will produce harmful carbon pollution.

Food banks can redirect much of the food that would have otherwise gone to waste and get it in the hands of people who need it. MFB, which serves 25 states and has locations in East Africa and Haiti, rescued more than 144 million pounds of food in 2024 alone.

Increasing fuel efficiency can also have huge environmental benefits. Transportation is responsible for nearly 30% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., more than any other sector. Within transportation, 80% of emissions come from vehicles, including cars and trucks.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.