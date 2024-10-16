Whistleblowers make disturbing claims about Microsoft's alleged business dealings: 'The whole story ... is much darker'

The more people know, the harder it becomes for companies to hide.

In a world where many of us are trying to make greener choices, it's natural to expect big tech companies to lead the way. After all, they have the resources and innovation to make a real difference.

But sometimes, happenings behind closed doors tell a different story. Case in point: a new revelation of allegations about Microsoft.

What's happening?

Microsoft has been caught in a surprising double standard, according to reports by The Atlantic and Futurism.

While publicly boasting about plans to become "carbon negative" by 2030, the Atlantic report said the corporation has secretly been selling custom AI services to big oil giants. These AI tools are designed to help petroleum companies maximize profits and predict optimal drilling locations.

According to whistleblowers and internal documents, Microsoft has pitched wild promises to companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron. One 2022 proposal claimed its AI could boost ExxonMobil's annual revenue by a staggering $1.4 billion, the Atlantic reported.

Why are Microsoft's double standards concerning?

This revelation exposes a glaring contradiction between Microsoft's public image and private actions. While championing sustainability and promising to reduce its carbon impact, the tech giant is simultaneously helping oil and gas companies extract more resources — the very activities driving our planet's overheating.

Microsoft's claim that its AI makes drilling "more efficient" doesn't hold water. Increased production of oil and gas, no matter how it's framed, contributes to harmful pollution. This kind of corporate doublespeak undermines genuine efforts to transition to cleaner energy sources.

Something like this could sound worse from the outside than the inside, but former employees have spoken out against these practices. Holly Alpine, a sustainability expert who left the company after nearly a decade, put it bluntly.

"All of Microsoft's public statements and publications paint a beautiful picture of the uses of AI for sustainability," she told the Atlantic. "But this focus on the positives is hiding the whole story, which is much darker."

What's being done about Microsoft's double standards?

While Microsoft hasn't committed to ending these partnerships, public awareness is the first step toward change. Here's how we can push for more responsible corporate behavior.

Stay informed and share credible information about these practices with friends and family. The more people know, the harder it becomes for companies to hide behind greenwashing.

Support tech companies and startups focusing on genuine climate solutions. Look for firms developing AI for renewable energy optimization or carbon capture technologies.

Use your voice as a consumer. Contact the company directly through social media or customer service channels to express your concerns about these partnerships.

Consider your own tech choices. Opt for devices and services from companies with transparent, verifiable sustainability practices.

