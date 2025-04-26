Microsoft makes bold move to power AI with surprising energy source: 'It's exciting when projects achieve commercial operations'

Two of these projects are based in Illinois, and one is a solar park in Texas.

While AI continues to be a hot topic in the environmental world, Microsoft is making strides toward pursuing advancements with eco-consciousness at the forefront.

EDP Renewables North America — a wind energy company — announced in February that it delivered three solar projects and signed a long-term virtual power purchase agreement with tech giant Microsoft. Two of these projects are based in Illinois, and one is a solar park in Texas.

According to Reuters, "the projects will generate about 400 megawatts, out of which Microsoft will purchase about 389 MW of electricity and renewable energy credits through virtual power purchase agreements."

Though AI is already deeply embedded in internet and search engine use, as it becomes increasingly popular, the energy required to power it continues to rise. Most AI is powered by data centers that run on fossil fuels, such as gas, which increases pollution and planetary heating.

These data centers cause increased carbon pollution, which can have dire impacts on human health, such as asthma, increased risk of illness, and even premature death. Furthermore, the power plants fueling these centers require excessive water to cool them down, wasting this vital resource.

With renewable options, such as the ones offered by EDP Renewables, there is hope for offsetting the harm done by AI powered by fossil fuels. With wind and solar power being integrated into AI data centers, humans can reap the benefits of cleaner air with less pollution and less wasted water.

Companies like Microsoft that prioritize clean energy are paramount in keeping Earth livable. While Microsoft may not need individual support to continue its carbon-minimizing mission, there are many other companies with a similar focus. By educating yourself on who cares about our Earth, you can support other eco-friendly businesses.

The future for AI could be bright, with the environmental impacts accurately addressed. Kourtney Nelson, Senior Director of Renewable Energy Procurement at Microsoft, said in an EDP Renewables press release: "It's exciting when projects achieve commercial operations and begin generating clean energy."

