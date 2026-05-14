Microsoft may abandon one of tech's boldest clean energy goals as AI data centers surge

Microsoft may be rethinking one of the tech industry's most ambitious clean-energy commitments as its AI-fueled data center buildout sends electricity demand soaring.

What's happening?

According to Bloomberg, the company is considering pushing back — or possibly scrapping — its 2030 plan to line up all of its electricity use, hour by hour, with zero-carbon power. The possible shift highlights a growing tension across the tech sector as the race to build AI infrastructure is running headfirst into climate promises made before the current boom in computing demand.

Microsoft introduced the goal in 2021 under the name "100/100/0." The idea was more ambitious than the standard approach many companies have used for renewable energy accounting. Rather than buying enough clean electricity over the course of a year to offset total consumption, Microsoft said it wanted to match its electricity use with zero-carbon power on an hourly basis and on the same grids where that power was consumed. Now, that standard may be slipping out of reach.

Sources told Bloomberg that Microsoft is weighing a delay to the target or abandoning it, though the company has not made a final decision. A spokesperson said Microsoft is still exploring ways to maintain an annual matching goal, but they did not directly address whether it still expects to meet the tougher hourly benchmark.

The challenge appears to be tied directly to the enormous energy demands of the AI era. Bloomberg reported that Microsoft has been adding about 1 gigawatt of data center capacity every three months — enough to supply roughly 750,000 homes with electricity. The same report said the company expects to spend $190 billion through the end of December, with much of that investment linked to data centers.

That rapid expansion is also showing up in the company's carbon pollution. In its most recent sustainability report, Microsoft said its emissions were up 23% compared with its pre-ChatGPT baseline, driven in part by "growth-related factors such as AI and cloud expansion." Other major tech companies have reported similar increases: Meta's emissions rose 64%, Google's 51%, and Amazon's 33%.

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The broader industry is facing the same strain. As Bloomberg reported, citing BloombergNEF, U.S. data center power demand is expected to exceed 106 gigawatts by 2035, more than double current levels.

Why is this concerning?

If a company as large and influential as Microsoft backs away from a flagship clean-energy commitment, it could signal a much wider pullback across the tech industry just as electricity demand is accelerating.

The biggest issue is the risk that rising AI demand could lock in more gas use. When data centers cannot secure enough wind, solar, nuclear, geothermal, or battery-backed electricity, utilities and developers often turn to natural gas. That may keep servers online, but it also means more pollution.

There is also a larger infrastructure issue beneath all of this: AI is becoming deeply intertwined with the grid. While AI tools could help improve forecasting, integrate clean energy more efficiently, reduce building waste, and improve the overall performance of electricity systems, training and operating AI systems can require huge amounts of electricity and water.

Fast-growing demand can strain grids, delay the retirement of coal and gas plants, and raise costs for other customers.

That is what makes Microsoft's internal debate matter beyond a single company. For years, big tech firms helped define the standard for corporate clean-power purchasing. If even those companies are finding it difficult to meet their own targets, it may reveal how unprepared current energy systems are for an AI-driven surge in demand.

What's being done about this?

Even as data center demand climbs, utilities, governments, and companies continue to invest in solar, wind, battery storage, geothermal, nuclear, and transmission upgrades. Bloomberg, citing the International Energy Agency, has said renewables are expected to account for nearly half of the global growth in data center electricity demand, even if the U.S. is currently leaning more heavily on gas.

Tech companies also still have meaningful options. They could sign more long-term clean-energy agreements, invest in around-the-clock carbon-free power, support grid modernization, improve data center efficiency, and place new computing loads in regions with stronger clean-energy supplies.

They could also be more transparent about AI's true electricity and water demands, which would give communities and regulators a clearer basis for decision-making.

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