Car expert shares honest review after trying unbelievably tiny car of the future: 'I've never seen a more adorable car'

If you need to zip around town, you may not need a big car, especially when parking can be such a pain. One TikTok car reviewer shared a tiny car that could be perfect for city driving.

Supercar Blondie (@supercarblondie) shared a video of them testing a Microlino. It's a tiny two-seater car that looks more like a Mario Go Kart than an automobile.

The car has one door that opens in the front. The reviewer hops out and says, "It's the smallest car I've ever driven."

It features a light bar on the front and back. The headlights are on the side mirrors.

There's a button on the passenger side to open the door, which opens to two seats. Overhead, you have a sunroof, and both windows manually open. The driver's side features a drink holder, and a little speaker is on the other side.

Use the strap to close the door. Then, the gear selector is on the driver's left. A touchscreen controls the AC and the front and rear window heaters.

The TikToker says, "I've never seen a more adorable car."

It has all the basic needs and is also electric, which can save you money compared to a gas-powered vehicle. For example, switching to an EV can save you $1,500 on gas and maintenance.

While an electric vehicle is better for the environment overall than a gas-powered car, there are concerns that the power to charge the vehicles is still coming from dirty energy sources. The Microlino offers an upside for anyone who shares that sentiment.

According to the Microlino website, the vehicle has a "60% smaller footprint" than traditional EVs. It also offers "60% lower energy consumption," which means it's cheaper to charge.

While many chargers are connected to dirty energy sources, as more of them transition to cheaper energy like solar, electricity costs will go down, which will be better for the atmosphere.

Mining for the components of electric batteries is also a bone of contention when considering switching to an EV. However, it's not even in the same ballpark as mining for natural gas, oil, and coal.

According to Hannah Ritchie, a researcher at Oxford University, 16.5 billion tons of these resources are mined every year, compared to 7.7 million tons for battery components.

TikTokers had many thoughts about the tiny car.

One user said, "Looks like the red plastic car we had as a kid."

Another commented, "A super cute and eco-friendly way to zip around the city."

