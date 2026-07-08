Michigan targets big investors buying single-family homes in new bill

For many buyers, the biggest obstacle is no longer just mortgage rates or saving for a down payment.

Michigan lawmakers are targeting a practice that has increasingly frustrated many homebuyers: large investors snapping up single-family houses before local families have a meaningful chance to compete.

A proposal would limit some of the biggest corporate buyers from expanding their footprint in Michigan neighborhoods.

What's happening?

In Michigan, a newly introduced bill would limit additional single-family home purchases by companies worth $375 million or more that already own more than 100 such houses in the state, according to Crain's Detroit Business.

The goal is to slow large-scale investor buying that can make it harder for everyday buyers to compete in the housing market.

Bill sponsor Rep. Karl Bohnak, R-Deerton, said "it stares down corporate greed by blocking big business from invading Michigan's housing market armed with buying power no average person could compete with. Single-family homes should be purchased by families, not out-of-state billionaires who see our communities as nothing more than dollar signs."

The proposal is aimed at corporate-scale ownership, not small investors or everyday landlords. By setting both a property threshold and a net-value threshold, the bill targets major companies with the financial power to influence local housing markets.

Why does it matter?

For many buyers, especially first-time homeowners, the biggest obstacle is no longer just mortgage rates or saving for a down payment. It is also competition from companies that can move quickly, pay in cash, and add homes to large rental portfolios, Crain's Detroit Business reported.

When that happens across a market, the effects can spread quickly. Fewer starter homes remain available for owner-occupants, home prices can rise, and neighborhoods can become less attainable for the people who want to live in them and invest in them.

The bill also reflects broader frustration with business models that treat homes primarily as financial assets. When companies buy properties without adding supply or improving conditions, everyday people can end up paying the price through higher rents, fewer options for buying, and greater housing insecurity.

What's being done?

The proposal would create guardrails for the largest firms.

Rules around ownership, redevelopment, and housing supply can shape who gets access to a neighborhood and who gets priced out.

At the heart of Michigan's proposal is the question of whether corporations should keep acquiring homes when those purchases are not tied to adding supply or improving access.

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