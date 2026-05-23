Michigan towns take opposite paths on data centers as $1 billion campus sparks anger

Michigan has become an appealing destination for data centers because of its relatively cool climate and abundant freshwater.

Two Michigan communities have taken markedly different approaches to data centers, emphasizing the pressure local governments face as the industry expands into the state.

Michigan Public reported that the split came as Microsoft weighs plans for a $1 billion hyperscale data center campus at Covenant Business Park in Lowell Township, where attendees at a meeting booed and demanded that board members who opposed the moratorium be recalled.

Meridian Township, east of Lansing, voted unanimously on May 19 to put a six-month pause on data center construction and approvals. Township leaders said they have not received any proposals yet, but they want time to create rules before an application lands on their desks.

Just one day earlier, Lowell Township, outside Grand Rapids, rejected a similar moratorium in a 2-5 vote. Trustees later agreed to form a committee to draft a future ordinance for data centers instead of imposing an immediate ban.

Microsoft told Michigan Public that it wants to work with local officials and residents as it refines its plans for Covenant Business Park. But many residents supported the moratorium, and some reacted angrily after it failed.

Michigan has become an appealing destination for data centers because of its relatively cool climate and abundant freshwater. That has left municipalities weighing the promise of jobs and investment against concerns about land use, electricity demand, and water consumption.

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Data centers are increasingly central to the digital economy, especially as artificial intelligence tools become more common, and the connection between AI and the energy grid is becoming harder for communities to ignore.

However, so is the growing opposition to the centers as they spring up at breakneck speed in an attempt to keep up with needs.

For Michigan residents, that means decisions about data centers are not just abstract zoning questions. They can shape everything from industrial development and tax revenue to noise, traffic, resource use, and the long-term resilience of the local energy grid.

The disagreement in approach between Meridian and Lowell also shows that there is no single playbook. Some communities want to slow things down first, while others prefer to keep the door open as they study the issue.

Meridian Township is using its six-month moratorium as a planning window. Township supervisor Scott Hendrickson said officials want a stronger regulatory framework in place before a project is proposed, especially since data centers may not fit neatly into existing zoning categories.

Lowell Township trustee Andy Vander Ziel said the region needs outside expertise before deciding its next move.

Community members can attend meetings, comment on proposed ordinances, and ask officials to require clear standards before approving large projects.

Companies are also signaling that they know scrutiny is rising. Microsoft said it is committed to responsible development and to aligning its plans with local priorities as discussions continue.

"Do I think that Meridian Township is the best place for a data center? No," Hendrickson said, according to Michigan Public. "But, in the off chance that someone does, we want to make sure that we've got a regulatory framework in place to handle that and keep our residents' interests safe."

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