Michaels' employee sparks online outrage after sharing company's policy: 'Makes me sick'

"This is so shamefully and grossly wasteful."

A Reddit post is bringing attention to troubling food waste at a major craft retailer. An employee recently shared a photo showing a cardboard box overflowing with Peeps marshmallow candies and PEZ dispensers slated for disposal at Michaels.

What's happening?

"Such waste.. Makes me sick how much food is just thrown away. Give it to the team members," wrote the employee who shared the image with the r/MichaelsEmployees community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They added that the store used to allow employees to buy items like this at a discount, saying, "At one time we could and then they took that away."

The image shows seasonal candy products that likely didn't sell during their intended holiday period.

Another commenter expressed similar dismay, writing, "This is so shamefully and grossly wasteful.... I hate seeing them do this."

Why is food waste concerning?

When food ends up in landfills, it slowly spews harmful compounds that contribute to our planet's overheating. Food waste in America has serious environmental consequences. About 30-40% of our food supply becomes waste, with much of it going to landfills.

The issue goes beyond environmental impact. With food prices rising and many Americans struggling with grocery bills, throwing away perfectly edible food products raises questions about corporate responsibility and resource management.

Is the company doing anything about this?

Michaels has made some sustainability commitments, including goals to reduce the amount of waste it sends to landfills. The company's website outlines plans to increase recycling.

However, the Reddit post suggests gaps exist between corporate sustainability goals and store-level practices. The policy preventing employees from purchasing deeply discounted items could indicate competing priorities between waste reduction and inventory management.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Many retailers are taking steps to reduce waste through improved inventory tracking, partnerships with food banks, and employee discount programs.

Anyone can help reduce food waste through simple actions. Supporting companies with strong food donation programs, planning purchases carefully, and encouraging local stores to implement food waste reduction policies can make a difference. Some communities have even created successful food sharing programs that connect surplus food with people who can use it.

States like New Jersey and California have passed laws requiring large businesses to donate edible food rather than dispose of it. These policies demonstrate that combining business participation with community action can create positive change.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.