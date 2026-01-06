Dumpster diver shares photos of stunning holiday discovery: '8 bags in total'

When one savvy shopper found bags full of Christmas decorations outside a Michaels craft store, they turned wasteful disposal into a smart opportunity.

What happened?

A Reddit user shared photos of their find with the r/DumpsterDiving community, writing: "Christmas in May. On this day I have secured my future of never having to buy my wife an overpriced Christmas wreath ever again."

The images showed wreaths, snowflake ornaments, artificial flowers, and holiday decorations scattered across a driveway.

When asked about the source, the shopper replied, "[M]ichaels. I got signs as well that weren't pictured. 8 bags in total, all Christmas stuff."

The post sparked conversation about why perfectly usable holiday items end up in dumpsters rather than being sold at clearance prices or given to people who could use them.

Why is seasonal waste a problem?

Throwing away seasonal decorations puts reusable items in landfills where they take up space and can leach chemicals into the environment.

Each discarded plastic wreath or synthetic decoration means someone else will buy a new one, continuing the cycle of production that requires energy and raw materials. When retailers discard excess inventory instead of finding ways to reuse it, more manufacturing happens to replace those items for next season's shoppers.

For shoppers, this waste can be frustrating. Holiday decorations get expensive quickly. Many families could benefit from these items if they were made available through donation programs or deeper discounts.

Is Michaels doing anything about this?

Michaels has cardboard recycling programs in stores and distribution centers.

The company's website states that it pursues "initiatives that are good for the environment and our profitability" and will "continue to explore new opportunities and partnerships to reduce, reuse, and recycle."

The company partners with Project Sunshine to donate craft kits to hospitalized children and accepts donation requests from nonprofits for gift cards or merchandise to support fundraising events.

What can shoppers do about holiday decoration waste?

Check clearance sections right after the holidays end. Stores mark down seasonal items when they're trying to clear inventory, and buying during these sales means fewer items might end up discarded.

You can also shop at secondhand stores and community marketplaces year-round. Many people donate gently used decorations they no longer want, and these items work just as well as new ones while keeping perfectly good products in circulation.

Repair decorations you already own instead of replacing them. A few replacement bulbs on string lights or fresh ribbon on a wreath can extend the life of items you already have.

Consider natural decorations you can compost after the holidays. Pinecones, branches, and dried flowers create beautiful displays and won't sit in a landfill for decades when you're done with them.

