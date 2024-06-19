Tech giant Meta strikes major deal with energy developer for new solar projects: 'We are excited'

Here's some news we can all "like." Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook, Instagram, and more, just signed a major deal to bring hundreds of megawatts of clean, renewable solar energy onto the grid, according to ESG Today.

The agreement with renewables developer Solarpack will enable the construction of two brand-new solar projects in Indiana, totaling a whopping 210 megawatts of capacity. That's enough to power tens of thousands of homes with clean, affordable energy from the sun.

So, what does this mean for you? If you're a Meta user (and let's face it, most of us are), it means the next time you scroll through your feed or chat with friends, you can at least feel somewhat better knowing the company behind your social media affinity is taking steps to make the world a cleaner place.

Meta said it's committed to using 100% renewable energy for all its operations, including data centers. In fact, its huge new data center planned for Indiana will be fully supported by clean power, including from these Solarpack projects.

"We are excited to both support Meta's decarbonization goals and reach this major milestone for Solarpack in the United States, a key growth market for us," said Solarpack CEO Leo Moreno. "We're proud to offer global decarbonization solutions supporting local carbon-free generation near data center loads."

But the benefits go way beyond Meta. Adding this much solar to the grid will help drive down energy costs for regular folks in the area, all while preventing tons of planet-overheating pollution compared to dirty gases.

Initiatives like this are a huge part of the solution as we work to provide more clean, low-cost energy nationwide. Solar prices are dropping fast, and big corporate buyers like Meta are helping accelerate that trend.

The best part? You don't have to be a tech giant to make a difference. Supporting renewable energy is getting easier and cheaper all the time, whether that's looking into rooftop solar for your home or simply letting your utility know you want more clean power options.

Every step counts as we build a safer, more sustainable future for ourselves and the planet we share.

