Couple outraged after Meta's massive project takes over their backyard: 'Should be highly illegal'

This couple's quality of life plummeted after Meta built a data center less than 400 yards from their home.

Love it or hate it, it can't be denied that artificial intelligence needs huge amounts of energy. The International Energy Agency projects that by 2030, the electricity demanded from data centers to power AI around the world will more than double, consuming more energy than the entirety of Japan does today.

With the demand for data centers rocketing, news agency More Perfect Union (@moreperfectunion) shared an insight into the devastating impact these facilities are having on ordinary American families.

A couple in Mansfield, Georgia, were distressed when Meta built a 2 million-square-foot data center less than 400 yards from their house. The resource-intensive facility impacted their daily lives in countless ways. Water pressure dropped, and they had to start hoarding water in jugs to flush the toilet. Rusty sediment leaked out of every tap and appliance, and the couple had to replace several of them.

Beverly and Jeff Morris moved to the remote spot to escape the hustle and bustle and enjoy nature, only for Meta to come along and rip up the nearby forest, fill the land with harmful construction dust, and blast their home with intense, inescapable fluorescent lights 24/7.

This reduced the value of their property and made it difficult to move out of the area. Beyond damaging personal property, the construction of these centers pushes up energy prices for everyone.

Also, the broader environmental destruction of cutting down trees, using astronomical amounts of electricity, and polluting waterways will lead to a future that is less clean and safe.

The comment section was filled with fury at the real-life impact of Meta's construction.

"It should be highly illegal for the costs to be passed to the community," one user remarked. "These corporations should be 100% responsible for all infrastructure changes, damages to local residents, including loss in property value, or buy them out altogether if the resident wants it."

Another person added: "Imagine taking out a loan to buy a forever place to have this happen to you. Horrible."

