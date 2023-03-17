Mentos makes major change to iconic candy packaging: ‘Another strong reason to say yes to fresh’

Mentos is one of the most popular chewing gum brands in the United States.

Mentos, one of the most popular chewing gum brands in the United States, has announced a change to its packaging that will make it far more recyclable.

Mentos bottles, which hold 80 pieces of gum per unit, will now be made of 90% paperboard, which is recyclable using conventional curbside services in the U.S. as well as drop-off programs, according to the company.

Mentos’ adoption of paperboard marks the material’s first use by a major chewing gum manufacturer.

The packaging is made in partnership with Perfetti Van Melle and Graphic Packaging International and is specially engineered to maintain Mentos’ signature freshness.

“With this innovation, we are building not only on Perfetti Van Melle’s commitment to environmental responsibility but are also giving our U.S. retail customers and loyal consumers another strong reason to say ‘Yes to Fresh’ – offering their beloved Mentos Gum in a unique, new paperboard package,” said Craig Cuchra, the vice president of U.S. and Canadian marketing for Perfetti Van Melle, in a press release.

Photo Credit: Mentos

The new Mentos packages, which will cover Spearmint and Fresh Mint flavored gum and will first be available at 3,000 Walmart locations nationwide, were met with enthusiasm from the candy and packaging industries.

“We’re thrilled that Walmart, with its commitment to helping people to live better, will help us reach Mentos Gum fans all over the U.S. as the new package option begins to make its way to consumers,” said Cuchra.

By using recyclable materials, this packaging contributes to a circular economy that keeps waste out of landfills and prevents the further overheating of our planet.

“The new Mentos Pure Fresh paperboard bottle is an exciting step in our commitment to environmental responsibility,” said Andrew Boyd, the chief sustainability officer for Perfetti Van Melle. “We will carefully monitor the consumer response to help guide ongoing packaging innovation and to deliver our plastics reduction, recycling, and re-use goals.”

