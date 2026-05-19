Gas hits $4.50 a gallon as millions prepare for Memorial Day road trips

Drivers are heading into Memorial Day weekend with average gas prices of $4.50 per gallon, but that is not stopping millions of Americans from making holiday travel plans.

A new AAA forecast shows travel demand is still strong despite the sharp rise in fuel costs, highlighting just how dependent many people remain on costly fuels for daily transportation and vacation travel, according to Parade.

Despite the $1.33 increase in gas prices compared to those of Memorial Day weekend last year, roughly 45 million Americans are likely to travel at least 50 miles from home this holiday weekend. Of those, around 39.1 million are projected to drive, while another 3.66 million are expected to fly.

Stacey Barber, the Vice President of AAA Travel, said in the report that "Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and for most Americans it is a three-day weekend. Travel demand remains strong despite higher fuel prices, many people are prioritizing leisure travel during holiday breaks."

Some airline passengers may be somewhat shielded from the latest jump in costs because they booked flights earlier, before higher jet fuel prices pushed average round-trip domestic airfares to about $800. Rental car prices, meanwhile, are reportedly 1% lower than they were a year ago.

AAA also shared some advice for drivers planning to drive in the report. The group added "Before hitting the road, check your car's battery, tire pressure, and fluids. Last Memorial Day weekend, AAA responded to more than 350,000 emergency roadside assistance calls to help stranded drivers with issues like dead batteries, flat tires, and empty fuel tanks."

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AAA noted that drivers can also benefit from smartly timing when they leave for their destinations over the long weekend. It added in the forecast that drivers should remember that "Thursday and Friday afternoons between 3 and 6pm will see the heaviest congestion, while Sunday should offer lighter traffic" and to "leave early, drive sober, and consider hitting the road after 9pm Thursday or before 11am Friday to avoid the worst delays."

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