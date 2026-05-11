'A matter of life and death': USDA proposal draws concern from former inspectors

"We need advocates and real laws that have teeth."

A former federal meat inspector is sounding the alarm over a Trump administration proposal that would allow slaughterhouses to operate even faster — a change critics say could lead to more worker injuries, more contamination, and greater pollution for communities already burdened by the industry.

Jill Mauer, who spent more than 30 years inspecting meat plants, warned the U.S. Department of Agriculture that increasing processing speeds would make an already dangerous job even riskier, according to Inside Climate News.

Her comments are part of a growing opposition to proposed USDA rules that would raise poultry line speeds from 140 to 175 birds per minute and eliminate hourly limits for hog slaughterhouses.

Federal data from 29 states show that roughly 27 U.S. slaughterhouse workers each day suffer amputations, eye loss, or other severe injuries requiring hospitalization, according to the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

"As a mother of two, I see food safety as a matter of life and death. Based on my direct experience, I believe these high-speed models lead to lower-quality meat products and increase the likelihood that unsafe food reaches the public," Mauer wrote, per Inside Climate News. "At higher speeds, there is less time to observe, less time to react, and less margin for error. Inspectors may see issues — dressing defects, contamination, or signs of disease — but not have the time or support to fully address them before the next carcass arrives."

In an April 30 letter to the USDA, two senators and three members of Congress urged the agency to halt the proposal, writing that it "is unacceptable to create a work environment that will increase the harm to workers and to subject them to more life-changing injury and the public to more foodborne illness."

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Critics also argue that the policy would deepen environmental harms at a time when many communities are already facing worsening air pollution, water strain, and climate impacts.

Patti Truant Anderson of the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future estimated that the projected increase in poultry production alone would require an additional 114 billion liters of water annually and generate 2 billion kilograms of carbon dioxide air pollution.

For hog slaughter, her analysis projected another 95.4 billion liters of yearly water use and 1.5 billion kilograms of carbon dioxide air pollution.

That matters because slaughterhouses do not operate in isolation. Faster line speeds can encourage more intensive animal production, increasing pollution tied to manure, feed crops, and water-heavy industrial farming throughout the supply chain.

The USDA has said its Food Safety and Inspection Service is generally exempt from environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act through a categorical exclusion, Vermont Law and Graduate School noted.

Opponents argue that this stance ignores the real-world impacts on nearby communities, workers, and consumers, especially as extreme heat, water shortages, and equipment failures already strain conditions inside many plants, Inside Climate News explained.

As union leader Kim Cordova put it, according to Inside Climate News: "We need advocates and real laws that have teeth and limits around line speeds."

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