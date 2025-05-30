Commenters mock photo of bizarre mansion in awkward location: 'The lack of planning on this one'

"Literally what I built using Rosebud cheat in The Sims."

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but sometimes, it's hard not to blink twice.

That's what happened when one Redditor posted a striking image of a mansion awkwardly situated at the intersection of two busy streets.

Shared in the r/McMansionHell subreddit, the photo shows a sprawling cream-colored home with a slate-gray roof, towering over the sidewalk and dwarfing the small patch of grass in front of it, with the side-view mirrors revealing additional evidence of how the road it's on is designed to handle a lot of traffic.

The poster joked, "Who wouldn't want to live in a McMansion on a major road?!"

Reactions came in fast, and with no shortage of raised eyebrows. One commenter summed up the vibe with, "The lack of planning on this one while pretending to be rich."

Another noted, "Literally what I built using Rosebud cheat in The Sims."

Aside from the mismatched location, the home highlights a bigger issue: the environmental cost of building big for the sake of building big. Oversized houses typically mean more materials used in construction, more land cleared, and much higher energy consumption.

Unless the homeowner has a family of 20, most of the house's rooms likely go unused, meaning a lot of energy is spent lighting, heating, and cooling empty space. For example, homes over 3,000 square feet use more than double the electricity than homes under 1,000 square feet, according to Agway Energy Services.

Fortunately, there are smarter, more sustainable ways to design a home. Compact living options, like tiny homes, are growing in popularity and often come with lower utility bills and carbon footprints. And installing solar panels is a powerful step for anyone in a large home looking to offset their impact.

The post might have sparked some laughs — or groans — but it's also a reminder to think about how we design, place, and power our homes. Because true luxury shouldn't come at the expense of our neighbors or our planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.