McDonald's rolls out new frozen items on its dessert menus — and they don't require 'broken' ice cream machines

"I haven't eaten at McDonald's in YEARS, but this would be a nice option."

At select locations, McDonald's is making it easier to adhere to a vegan, dairy-free, or gluten-free diet.

Plant Based News reported on the iconic fast-food chain's announcement of its new frozen dessert, Vegan Scoop, which comes in chocolate and strawberry flavors. The new ice cream-style dessert is certified vegan and has been described as dairy-free, according to the news outlet. However, the McDonald's website states "these products may contain dairy, due to the factory in which they are produced."

In addition to Vegan Scoops, McDonald's offers the McFreezy, a vegan frozen dessert made from fruit juice and puree.

For now, only about 52 McDonald's restaurants in the northwestern part of England offer Vegan Scoops. You can buy McFreezys at 187 restaurants in that area and the Republic of Ireland, per Plant Based News.

Delish reported that the vegan ice creams come in tubs, so there's "no need to stress about the looming worry of broken ice cream machines."

According to McDonald's, "we do not promote any of our U.S. menu items as vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Hopefully, this will change soon. They are currently available on a trial basis in the UK through the summer but may expand to other locations in 2025 if successful. McDonald's fries are already vegan in the UK, Australia, and Canada — but not in the U.S., Plant Based News reported.

McDonald's new vegan offerings are significant because it is responding to the growing demand for plant-based foods. Vegan foods are becoming more normalized and common in restaurants, thereby reducing barriers and misconceptions that dining out is too challenging if you're vegan.

Plant-based foods are beneficial to your health because they support good cardiovascular health through lower cholesterol, body weight, and insulin levels while also being rich in fiber. They also benefit the planet because they help reduce agriculture pollution and harmful methane gases from meat production.

Beyond McDonald's, you can support the eco-friendly initiatives of mainstream brands by buying their vegan offerings and contacting corporate headquarters to express your interest in vegan product expansions.

Many consumers are excited to try McDonald's vegan ice cream and hope it stays on the menu.

"Great! Hopefully soon in all countries," one Facebook user commented on the Plant Based News post sharing the news.

"I haven't eaten at Mcdonald's in YEARS, but this would be a nice option," another Facebooker wrote.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.