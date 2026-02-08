McDonald's customer sparks debate after sharing photo of major change to menu items: 'I'm not sure it will go over too well'

"I also don't want to let perfect be the enemy of good."

McDonald's is introducing dine-in reusable packaging for its fries, sandwiches, and nuggets.

After a Redditor shared a post about the containers in the r/ZeroWaste subreddit, debate sparked about the actual impact of this change.

Photo Credit: Reddit





"I love the idea of this, but I'm not sure it will go over too well with most of the USA," the original poster wrote alongside the picture.

The three reusable containers mimic the design of the iconic packaging, from the familiar red sleeve for fries, as well as boxes for both sandwiches and nuggets.

The Redditor spotted the sustainable option in Cupertino, California, but the initiative is also in place in France.

McDonald's serves around 63 million customers each day — if the new scheme prevents a significant portion of customers from throwing out three pieces of trash, the impact would be significant.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

However, while the reusable packaging is a step in the right direction, it is not the perfect answer. Rather than manufacturing millions of molded plastic containers, simply offering food on a plate that is cleaned for reuse would be the least wasteful option.

"Seems like more eventual plastic waste when they could just use plates. But they wouldn't do that because then it would lose that McDonald's aesthetic," one Redditor commented, calling out potential greenwashing.

Another user added, "Still hate McDonald's — animal cruelty, way too much plastic waste, unethical marketing tactics, etc. — but this is an improvement. Something is always better than nothing."

"Agree completely," someone else responded. "I'll still not visit for a number of reasons, but I also don't want to let perfect be the enemy of good."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.