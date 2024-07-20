  • Business Business

McDonald's rolls out next-gen lighting technology that could set global standard: 'We never thought that this could be possible'

by Leslie Sattler
The company plans to implement the new lighting concept at locations across the globe.

Photo Credit: iStock

In an exciting move that's sure to light up the fast food world, McDonald's is teaming up with Philips MyCreation to rethink the lighting in its restaurants across the globe. The goal? To create a more inviting dining experience while slashing pollution, according to Interesting Engineering.

The fast food giant aims to install custom 3D-printed light fixtures in all 38,000 of its locations worldwide. The circular pendants will feature an embossed design that creates a shimmering velvet-like effect, elevating the restaurant ambiance.

But the real beauty is in the sustainability. By 3D printing the lamp shades with recyclable materials close to each restaurant, McDonald's will dramatically reduce shipping-related pollution and utility costs. The made-to-order process also reduces waste compared to traditional manufacturing.

This is a major step toward the company's ambitious target of significantly reducing its pollution by 2050. Embracing innovative solutions like 3D printing puts McDonald's on track to serve a cleaner, greener dining experience for its millions of customers.

"After we saw the second sample we were so close to the original design intent, we never thought that this could be possible," said Marc Pochert, Senior Director of Global Design Integration at McDonald's Corp, per VoxelMatters.

The company plans to implement the new lighting concept at locations across the globe. "We are hoping to have the Philips MyCreation lighting solution in more than 100 countries across the globe in our McDonald's stores in 2023," Pochert said. "From Argentina to Japan. From Alaska to Australia."

So, the next time you swing by McDonald's with the new fixtures, take a moment to admire the lighting. Those stylish 3D-printed fixtures aren't just easy on the eyes — they're a bright example of how companies can harness cutting-edge tech to help save the planet and how we can use our purchasing power to support eco-friendly initiatives by our favorite brands.

