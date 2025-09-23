McDonald's customer sparks outrage with photo of baffling sighting at restaurant: 'It's awful'

A photo reportedly from McDonald's Japan has inspired a conversation online about corporate packaging practices. It seems that some paper straws designed to reduce plastic waste may have been wrapped in individual plastic bags.

What's happening?

An image shared to the Mildly Interesting subreddit appears to show a paper straw from a McDonald's in Japan inside its own plastic bag.

The post struck a chord with users, who pointed out the irony of creating more plastic waste while supposedly attempting to reduce it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Japan has a horrendous single use plastic issue that almost no one talks about for whatever reason," one commenter observed.

Another shared their own experience, writing, "It's awful. I go to a bakery and each item is wrapped in its own plastic bag. Only to all be put in a bigger plastic bag."

Why is unnecessary packaging concerning?

Excessive plastic packaging is a global problem — for consumers and the environment.

Opening overly packaged items has become so frustrating that 91% of Canadians report experiencing "wrap rage," driven, in part, by the stress of having to sort complex recycling categories at home.

Adding to the frustration, companies often pass packaging costs along to consumers, with materials making up a portion of product prices.

Japan produced 32.4 kilograms — over 70 pounds — of plastic packaging waste per person in 2014, second only to the United States. Designer Ryoji Matsuzaki and others have suggested that the use of layers upon layers of packaging in Japan may be tied to the significance the culture places on gift-giving.

Meanwhile, the plastics crisis everywhere — and very much in the U.S. — is tied to microplastics contamination, fossil fuel usage, and the potential health impacts linked to both.

Is McDonald's Japan doing anything about this?

McDonald's Japan introduced paper straws across all 2,900 locations in 2022. As of that year — two years after a plastic bag charge was implemented in the country — it was estimated that the move could eliminate 900 tons of plastic annually.

In its 2024 sustainability report, McDonald's said 88.8 percent "of all guest packaging items … transitioned to sustainable materials" and that 39.5 percent of Happy Meal toys were made using sustainable materials.

Their global operations target 100 percent renewable sources for primary packaging by the end of 2025, though progress varies by region.

What's being done about excessive packaging more broadly?

Several U.S. states are working to make companies foot the bill for their packaging waste. Twelve states have introduced Extended Producer Responsibility laws that require manufacturers to pay for recycling and disposal costs that taxpayers previously covered.

Smart packaging innovations are cutting waste without sacrificing convenience too. Amazon has reduced package sizes using AI optimization, while companies like Unilever have created concentrated refills that use 75 percent less plastic. Meanwhile, Tide's new tile format completely eliminates plastic packaging.

These sorts of changes are largely the result of consumer pressure. Studies show 82 percent of shoppers may be willing to pay more for sustainable packaging.

