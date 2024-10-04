McDonald's customer baffled after opening Happy Meal with confusing toy: 'Like what would you even do with this?'

Depending on whom you ask, McDonald's Happy Meal toys are exciting treats for children or unnecessary plastic trash. In many cases, it depends on the toy. One customer found an especially egregious example — complete with unwanted advertising — in their most recent Happy Meal.

What's happening?

The customer posted about their experience in r/mildlyinfuriating. "The McDonald's toy is just one tiny Croc?" they said. "[What] are we supposed to do with that?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

They included a photo of the toy and packaging. Beside a branded Crocs box, covered in Happy Meal logos, is a red, yellow, and white Crocs shoe in the same pattern. It's too small to wear and not paired with a toy or doll that could wear it, either — plus, there's only one shoe.

"I thought someone bought these for their feet!" one commenter said. "And then I read that it's a toy. … Like what would you even do with this?"

"It's a keychain," another commenter replied.

In other words, it's yet another piece of unnecessary plastic that turns the user into an ad for two brands.

Why is this wasteful product important?

Plastic is one of the biggest problems affecting the world today. Because it takes 100 years or more to break down, the ever-increasing manufacturing of plastic is filling up the planet with garbage that never goes away. Each piece dissolves over time into a pile of microplastics, and those have been associated with cancer, reproductive issues, mental health problems, and lung disease.

Besides their effect on humanity, microplastics also invade every corner of the planet, affecting wildlife, too. Even raindrops are full of these particles.

Is McDonald's doing anything about this?

According to Deutsche Welle, McDonald's announced plans in 2021 to dramatically reduce the amount of plastic in its Happy Meal toys by 2025. In many countries, Happy Meals already contain paper and cardboard toys that are completely recyclable — or you can request a children's book with your burger or nuggets.

What can I do about plastic waste?

As for the average customer, the best thing you can do is avoid buying unnecessary plastic items. That might mean skipping the Happy Meal or opting for a book or other prize if those are options in your area.

When it comes to other plastic items, such as bottled water, look for non-plastic, reusable alternatives. The more plastic items and especially single-use plastic you cut out of your life, the more positive your impact on the environment.

