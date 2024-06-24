World's largest McDonald's franchise makes 'revolutionary' change to food packaging: 'A pivotal step'

"We are pleased to take a leadership role in introducing JANUS technology into the global food and beverage industry."

The world's largest independent McDonald's franchise is giving lovers of the brand's iconic golden arches another reason to smile after announcing a healthier and more sustainable packaging solution.

As detailed by Packaging Strategies, Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc., which operates in Latin America and the Caribbean, has adopted J&J Green Paper's "revolutionary" Janus technology to guard against greasy or soggy food packaging.

The organic compound will replace a dirty fuel-based polyethylene coating that has been criticized for the worrying presence of cancer-linked PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — also commonly known as "forever chemicals."

"We are pleased to take a leadership role in introducing JANUS technology into the global food and beverage industry with Arcos Dorados and a local packaging supplier," J&J Green Paper CEO Rick Bulman said in a statement published by Packaging Strategies. "We see the incorporation of viable green technologies like JANUS into that ecosystem as a pivotal step towards our shared vision of a healthy, sustainable future devoid of toxic materials."

The Janus coating is fully biodegradable, as well as recyclable and compostable, providing a path toward reducing the incredible amount of toxic waste generated by the fast-food industry's excess of 500,000 restaurants worldwide, according to IBIS World.

"Each day that goes by we learn more about the catastrophic effects of nanoplastics on our health. Our JANUS solution uses what otherwise would be waste to immediately combat the dangers of plastic in paper and food packaging," Bulman added, per Packaging Strategies.

McDonald's has taken promising steps to contribute to a more environmentally rosy future, including by reducing dirty energy-based virgin plastics in its Happy Meal toys by nearly 50% since 2018, switching to paper-based straws in European markets, and working with its suppliers to donate food to support charitable organizations in the United States.

It has also made adjustments to reduce pollution from its restaurants, businesses, and supply chains, signing on to the United Nations Race to Zero campaign along with thousands of other companies committed to eco-friendly initiatives.

However, the brand's reliance on single-use packaging — a problem in the fast-food industry as a whole — is still a significant concern. Karma Wallet estimates the fast-food giant is responsible for around 3.3 tons of packaging waste every single minute.

While it's unclear if McDonald's will eventually phase in reusable options, using your own to-go containers when possible is one way to individually reduce your contributions to single-use waste. Meanwhile, the recent announcement is a positive development in the brand's goal of adopting more circular solutions to create a healthier and cleaner tomorrow.

