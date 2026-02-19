Onlooker captures video while cruising past 'humongous' yacht owned by wealthy family: 'That's a floating city'

A TikTok video showing a boat cruising past a massive superyacht sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

The video, shared by Reece Travel (@reecetravel), racked up nearly 70,000 likes and dozens of comments as people debated the parameters of extreme luxury. Reactions ranged from awe to disappointment, with many viewers questioning the excessive lifestyles of the ultra-wealthy.

In the clip, the creator is in a smaller boat and pans slowly across the massive vessel as a group of people glides by. The on-screen text reads, "POV: you pass by a superyacht owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family." The yacht has multiple decks, additional smaller boats, and likely a carbon footprint more associated with cruise ships than private leisure craft.

Superyachts often cost hundreds of millions of dollars, and they're generally associated with only the wealthiest people in the world. The price stems from the enormous amount of materials required to construct them and the high cost of upkeep — even docking one can run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

Beyond that, there's their environmental impact. Superyachts are notoriously resource-intensive, consuming vast amounts of fuel and energy while producing outsized emissions for the benefit of just a handful of people. According to experts, a single large yacht can emit as much carbon pollution in a year as hundreds — or even thousands — of vehicles.

This is even more concerning as coastal communities are dealing with rising seas, stronger storms, and damage to coral reefs and marine ecosystems. It also highlights a growing class divide.

Oxfam notes that billionaires emit more carbon pollution in just an hour-and-a-half than the average person does across their entire life. However, middle-class and low-income communities are disproportionately affected by the consequences of pollution — as it dirties the air and water, reduces biodiversity, intensifies erratic weather, and has ripple effects across ecosystems and the food chain.

While a small segment of the industry is experimenting with cleaner fuels, hybrid propulsion systems, and energy-efficiency upgrades, those innovations are far from standard — especially at the ultra-luxury end of the market.

For many viewers, the yacht symbolized a disconnect between elite lifestyles and everyday realities. One person wrote, "That's not a yacht, that's a floating city." Another added, "Imagine how many people the cost of that boat could have fed, protected, & educated." And someone else said, "My god that thing is humongous."

