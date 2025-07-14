  • Business Business

Massachusetts offers new solar incentives as federal tax credits face the chopping block: 'We're evolving'

One of the best reasons to install solar panels is to save money.

by Mandy Carr
If you thought you missed your opportunity to invest in solar power, think again, especially if you are in Massachusetts. 

According to EnergySage, while the Big Beautiful Bill will end the solar tax credits early, Massachusetts' revamped Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program is providing residents with an incentive to install solar. 

The program already "compensates homeowners and businesses for the solar electricity they produce," but it "now includes a built-in mechanism to respond to market shifts," per EnergySage

The SMART program will now review the fixed kilowatt-hour (kWh) rates of Eversource, National Grid, and Unitil customers annually. Previously, the program operated on a declining rate scale, which meant many consumers had little or no incentive to switch to solar power. 

The SMART program is part of Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey's Energy Affordability Agenda. 

Department of Energy Resources Commissioner Elizabeth Mahony told EnergySage, "We're evolving our solar incentive programs in a way that encourages development, but also keeps ratepayer impacts in mind."

Whether you're in Massachusetts or elsewhere, EnergySage has a marketplace that makes it easy for you to search for installers and compare rates in your area. The energy company can even help you save up to $10,000 on installation. 

One of the best reasons to install solar panels is to save money, as it can bring your bill to as low as $0. 

Solar power is also much better for the environment as it doesn't produce dirty energy, meaning that it doesn't contribute to polluting gases while generating power — which keeps air cleaner in a community and avoids contributions to planet-overheating pollution.

If you are still unsure where to start, check out EnergySage's mapping tool, which breaks down the average cost of a solar panel system in each state and lets you know what the incentives are in those states. 

According to EnergySage, "The latest iteration of the SMART program will begin accepting applications on October 15."

