Officials approve bold new mandate that could revolutionize power grid: 'The goal is to modernize'

It could help stabilize energy prices and keep electric bills down.

Massachusetts has become a new titan among the states that are making huge investments in the future of renewable energy.

The state has a 5,000-megawatt storage goal set to be achieved by 2030 and is taking steps to reach this by passing a mandate that will help streamline energy storage.

Storage is a key asset in making renewable energy as sustainable and affordable as possible. As clean energy relies on natural power sources, such as solar or wind, these elements can be inconsistent, at times producing more energy than is needed. By implementing renewable energy storage, these resources can be prevented from going to waste. Research in 2024 even showed that natural materials like rocks can be useful in clean energy storage.

According to an article by CarbonCredits.com, the mandate "requires investor-owned utilities to secure 5,000 megawatts (MW) of storage by 2030. This includes 3,500 MW of mid-duration, 750 MW of long-duration, and another 750 MW for multi-day storage. The goal is to modernize the grid and integrate renewable energy fully."

This emphasis on storage can help stabilize energy prices and keep electric bills down. To maximize savings via renewable energy, the installation of solar panels is key, as they can help bring your energy bill down to at or near $0. To get some added help switching to solar, EnergySage provides free quotes on local installers and offers up to $10,000 in solar installation discounts.

While purchasing solar panels outright might not be in everyone's budget, Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no down payment and lets users lock in low energy rates.

Massachusetts' new mandate moves the state, and the country, closer to a future with less harmful carbon pollution. With other states like California and Texas making similar progress in clean energy storage, the future is bright, and the power is clean.

