Lawmakers debate action on harmful substances found in commonly everyday products: 'There's two hurdles here'

A state with a history of world-renowned medical advancement now lags in handling "forever chemicals." However, The Sun reports that local lawmakers aren't giving up the fight.

Massachusetts officials are speaking out and proposing legislation to protect local areas, particularly water systems and firefighter equipment designed with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances commonly known as PFAS or "forever chemicals."

For a second time, officials have filed (S.1504, H.2450) to help ban the use of these harmful toxins in various products. A previous filing died in the House Ways and Means Committee last session despite positive reports at the time from the Joint Committee on Public Health.

While Massachusetts has some of the world's best hospitals and has been named the nation's No. 1 health system, according to the Commonwealth Fund, other states are ahead regarding PFAS-related legislation. California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont already have laws to phase these toxins out. Pennsylvania's House Bill 2238 is currently sitting in the state House for approval.

As Senate Assistant Majority Whip Julian Cyr told The Sun's State House News Service, "I think there's two hurdles here. One is that we're talking about complex policy related to environmental science, and the more that we learn about PFAS, the more we understand its ubiquity."

The ubiquitousness Cyr refers to is how widespread these chemicals are, while not breaking down. They appear in fire suppression foams, stain-resistant materials, drinking water, and seafood. Multiple feminine hygiene products also contain them. Choosing artificial turf over natural grass or native plants creates a pathway for those chemicals to seep into your soil and even your skin on contact.

Constant PFAS exposure puts people at risk for higher cholesterol, lower vaccine protection, pregnancy issues, and certain cancers, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR).

If the new bill finally passes in Massachusetts, provinces will have financial support to remove PFAS from water supplies through a remediation fund. There'll also be more direction in monitoring the presence of these chemicals.

Start taking local action on Election Day by knowing which acts and candidates' policies are pro-climate to help future generations have a cleaner and cooler planet to thrive on. After all, the right policies make the transition to clean energy easier and more affordable for all, such as the Inflation Reduction Act.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.