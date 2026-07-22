Massachusetts Senate backs income checks for Mass Save aid in some of the state's poorest areas

"What we are seeing here is a system that is structurally unjust."

A Massachusetts energy debate is putting the spotlight on one of the state's most vulnerable groups.

As CommonWealth Beacon reported, lawmakers say stricter income checks could help safeguard benefits funded by ratepayers. Critics, however, warn that the proposal could create new barriers for households that have only recently begun accessing the program's support.

What's happening?

In 21 designated equity communities across Massachusetts, moderate-income residents seeking Mass Save assistance could be required to document their income instead of simply self-attesting.

The Massachusetts Senate included that change in its recent energy affordability bill, as CommonWealth Beacon noted.

Residents use Mass Save for services such as weatherization, home energy assessments, and heat pump installations to reduce energy consumption.

Since 2024, households classified as moderate-income have been able to self-attest in order to receive no-cost weatherization. The moderate-income designation means they earn 61% to 80% of either the state or area median income.

That change appears to have significantly expanded access. Advisory council data cited by CommonWealth Beacon shows weatherization work for moderate-income customers rose from roughly 300 projects in 2022 to almost 3,000 in 2024, and then to more than 8,000 in 2025.

Still, Sen. Michael Barrett, chair of the Senate energy committee, defended income verification as a fiscally responsible step.

"Once you get beyond poor households, whose eligibility tends to be already established through one pre-existing program or another, you need to verify incomes in order to target funds carefully," Barrett explained to CommonWealth Beacon.

Why does it matter?

Weatherization can reduce heating and cooling costs, improve comfort during stretches of extreme temperatures, and make it easier for households to move away from expensive fossil fuel systems. Adding new verification rules in lower-income areas could mean the people facing the highest energy burdens also face the biggest obstacles to getting help.

Mary Wambui, a Lowell resident who represents residential customers on the state's energy efficiency advisory council, criticized the move.

"What we are seeing here is a system that is structurally unjust," Wambui asserted to CommonWealth Beacon.

She argued that the added scrutiny is falling on communities that have historically gotten less back from a program they help finance through their utility bills.

That concern is backed by a report from Auditor Diana DiZoglio, which found that denser municipalities with larger renter populations often receive fewer Mass Save benefits.

In cities such as Lowell, Everett, Worcester, and Fall River, the report revealed residents were contributing above the state average while receiving fewer program benefits in return, according to CommonWealth Beacon.

What's being done?

The debate now moves to House-Senate negotiations, where lawmakers still need to reconcile wider differences in their energy affordability packages.

One of the biggest divides is over Mass Save funding. The Senate left the program's overall budget untouched, while House leaders supported a $1 billion reduction, according to CommonWealth Beacon.

Backers of tighter rules say more screening is warranted. Advocates like Kyle Murray, Massachusetts program director at Acadia Center, say the better solution is to make access easier, not harder.

"This is really trying to solve a problem that doesn't exist," Murray told CommonWealth Beacon. "At a time when self-attestation has finally got the moderate-income program really running well … this really seems counterintuitive to trying to achieve those results."

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