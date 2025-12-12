Thousands of American homeowners to see lower electric bills after utilities launch 'innovative' discount: 'It really is what matters to people'

A new program in Massachusetts is allowing heat pump owners to save on energy costs this winter, Canary Media reported.

Most homeowners in Massachusetts use dirty fuels for heating, such as gas or oil. However, the state has a goal to switch its homeowners to heat pumps where possible, and in the last few years, about 90,000 households have made the change. Unfortunately, unlike in most states, Massachusetts is experiencing such high electricity costs that makes using a heat pump HVAC more expensive than other home heating methods.

But the "innovative" new program being run by all of the state's major electricity providers ensures that as many as two-thirds of homeowners will be able to save money with a heat pump.

The program will lower the rate for electricity from November through April for anyone who owns a heat pump. Those who have used state funding to make the transition have been given the lower rate automatically, and those who have gotten their heat pumps through other means only need to sign up.





The high energy costs in Massachusetts are an exception. Under normal circumstances, upgrading your HVAC system to electric is one of the best ways to save money on your utility bills — and even where energy costs are high, a more efficient system can still lead to savings.

TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find HVAC upgrades that will allow you to save up to 50% on your energy bills with a heat pump or other efficient equipment, potentially including $0-down subscription plans.

"It really is what matters to people — it reduces the cost of running a heat pump," Larry Chretien, executive director of the Green Energy Consumers Alliance, told Canary Media.

TCD's HVAC Explorer is an unbeatable resource to connect with vetted partners who can help you upgrade your heating and cooling system. For example, Palmetto offers a range of options that can help you save up to 50% on heating and cooling costs, including the opportunity to get a new HVAC system for $0 down on a subscription lease with payments as low as $99 per month.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Since you will get 12 years of free maintenance with this deal, you may end up spending less on the system over its lifetime than if you bought it outright — even though you are skipping the upfront investment.

To take your savings to the next level, you can pair your heating and cooling upgrade with solar panel installation. Check out TCD's Solar Explorer to learn about your options, connect with trusted partners, and save up to $10,000.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.