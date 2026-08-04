More than 550 Maryland families ask court to sanction Perdue after PFAS mediation scrapped

The plaintiffs allege that PFAS from Perdue operations contaminated local groundwater and drinking water wells.

More than 550 families near Salisbury, Maryland, are urging a federal court to sanction Perdue over the company's cancellation of mediation in a PFAS contamination case.

People who say their wells and groundwater were polluted now face a longer wait for answers about the water they depend on every day, according to WMDT.

What happened?

The families' attorneys said on Wednesday, July 29, that they are seeking federal sanctions after Perdue backed out of court-ordered mediation about two weeks before it was supposed to start.

The lawsuit has been ongoing for two years.

The plaintiffs allege that PFAS — synthetic chemicals often referred to as "forever chemicals" — from Perdue operations contaminated local groundwater and drinking water wells.

Because these chemicals can remain in the environment for a long time, concerns about contamination may persist well after an initial release.

Mediation is often used to help both sides work toward a settlement without an expensive, time-consuming trial in court. The plaintiffs maintained that the cancellation delayed progress for families seeking relief, cleanup commitments, or compensation.

Why does it matter?

If a household's well water is potentially contaminated, that can create stress around cooking, bathing, and what children are consuming at home.

That's not even counting the adverse impact of PFAS contamination in groundwater. PFAS pollution can also create financial strain.

Families can be saddled with the costs of testing, whole-home filtration, large amounts of bottled water, and other temporary solutions while legal and regulatory processes play out.

Even before a case is resolved, that uncertainty can shape how people use their homes and how safe they feel in them.

Plaintiffs say Perdue's cancellation prolonged a dispute over alleged pollution of local water sources. For communities already dealing with possible contamination, delays can deepen distrust and anxiety.

What's being done?

Right now, the families' request for court sanctions is pending.

Their attorneys are asking the federal court to respond to the canceled mediation and potentially push the case back toward resolution.

The broader lawsuit remains one path toward accountability if the plaintiffs are given a chance to prove their claims.

For the Salisbury families, the issue is straightforward: They say their water was contaminated, and they are asking the court not to let another delay stand in the way of a resolution.

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