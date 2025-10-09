State lawmakers roll out sweeping $200 million program set to impact every household: 'More resilient and more affordable … for everyone'

"We will continue to do anything and everything to ensure that the people of our state are getting relief."

Due to rising energy costs in Maryland, state lawmakers have launched a $200 million rebate program aimed at offering residents some financial relief.

As WBAL-TV 11 reported, state leaders in Maryland have announced $200 million in direct energy rebates for residents. The money will be distributed as two separate bill credits to help with utility costs throughout the state, starting in September 2025.

The funds have been tapped from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund, created by the Next Generation Energy Act.

Each household will receive two bill credits with an average of $40 per bill. The first wave of rebates started in August. Customers can then expect a second rebate to hit their bills sometime in early 2026.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones and other state leaders visited the Randallstown Community Center outside of Baltimore to announce the rebate program.

"We'll make Maryland a more resilient and more affordable state for everyone," Jones said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling wellness products during Prime Big Deal Days Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. Plus, during Prime Big Deal Days you’ll save 30% off women’s probiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

Maryland hasn't been the only state to experience a dramatic spike in energy costs over the past few years.

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, energy costs have steadily risen in every state across the country. In July, Maryland residents paid an average of 18.86 cents per kilowatt-hour, which is above the national average of 17.47.

Energy costs have steadily risen across the country due to several factors, including increased electricity demand from AI data centers, high natural gas prices driven by global events, and the combined impact of inflation and supply chain issues.

Continued use of dirty fuels also remains one of the leading contributors to rising global temperatures, which leads to increased use of energy-intensive HVAC systems.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore noted that the struggles of Maryland residents were the primary motivation behind the energy rebate.

"The reason we are so passionate about the issue of energy affordability is because we hear from our constituents about it every day," Moore said.

"Marylanders are deeply frustrated, and their frustration is justified. In partnership with the General Assembly, we will continue to do anything and everything to ensure that the people of our state are getting relief. Because together, we stand with the people — today, tomorrow, and always."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



