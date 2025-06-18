Candy powerhouse Mars set to rethink strategy for its popular products: 'It's a healthier, more collaborative model for industry'

Packaging World reported that the Mars brand is taking sustainable packaging more seriously, focusing on a balanced, scientific approach to research and development.

"It's a healthier, more collaborative model for industry," said Wes Carter of materials supplier and converter Atlantic Packaging.

Eric Klingenberg, material science lead at Mars, joined Carter and Adrian Horotan of Safer Made at Rethinking Materials, an event focused on innovations surrounding the use of more sustainable materials. They discussed scientific diligence and the role of regulation in the packaging industry.

Klingenberg is focused on a scientific approach and long-term consumer trust rather than the status quo or money-saving options that don't make sense for the environment or human health. He does not want the company to hastily jump into what he calls "regrettable substitutions."

Klingenberg and the Mars team are thinking long-term. They want material options that are healthy for food packaging and are sustainable for the environment, and they are focused on research-based, scientific solutions. "The last thing we want is to cause a problem downstream," Klingenberg shared. "We don't want any surprises."

As the group debated packaging regulation, Klingenberg did not shy away but thought it would inspire innovation, believing that without regulation, big industries have little incentive or sense of urgency. He used regulation around PFAS –– "forever chemicals" –– as an example that motivated packaging changes.

PFAS are found in a wide range of products, including food packaging. They don't break down, so they can persist for a very long time, accumulating in water, soil, and air and contaminating ecosystems with toxins that affect humans and wildlife.

Plastic packaging is another problem for the environment, degrading into microplastics that can be ingested by wildlife. Larger plastics can entangle marine animals and land animals.

By avoiding food products packaged with harmful materials and supporting businesses that use plastic-free or sustainable packaging, you can send a message to companies that helping to protect the environment can have a positive effect on their bottom lines.

Klingenberg and other company leaders felt that engaging with competitors to solve shared problems is an important aspect of larger sustainability goals.

Stressing the importance of science, regulation, and collaboration, Klingenberg said: "We've over-engineered packaging in the past. Regulation, science, and open collaboration can help us do better –– not just for consumers, but for waste systems, for health, for everyone involved."

