  • Business Business

Onlooker sparks debate with photo of 'monstrosity' allegedly owned by Mark Zuckerberg: 'He's just a normal guy right?'

"He's grounded."

by Gabriel Holton
"He's grounded."

Photo Credit: iStock

A photo making the rounds online is putting a spotlight on luxury excess — and sparking frustration about the cost to the planet.

In a Reddit post, in a yacht-focused subreddit, one user shared a photo of an enormous yacht, reportedly owned by Mark Zuckerberg. Named Launchpad, the vessel's sheer scale was striking — and for many, unsettling.

"He's grounded."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"He's grounded."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The original user captioned the post, "Zuckerberg's Launch Pad in St. Maarten."

"On vacation I saw this massive Yacht coming in from a distance. Looked up the name to learn it's now Mark Zuckerberg's," said the user in the original post. "He paid $300m for it, plus another $30m for a support Yacht. It's 394' and the 45 largest personal yacht in the world."

Superyachts are some of the most polluting assets on Earth. According to research from Oxfam, a single yacht of this size can produce thousands of tons of carbon pollution every year — more than the combined annual pollution of hundreds of families.

As communities worldwide face rising sea levels, extreme weather, and collapsing fisheries, displays like this feel increasingly out of step with reality. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"Why does one person feel they need such a monstrosity?" one user asked.

"Oh, but hey, he's just a normal guy right? I mean he's been practicing jiu jitsu and barbecuing on the smoker. He's grounded," joked one user.

Growing numbers of people are calling for stronger regulations on luxury pollution, from private yachts to private jets. In the meantime, supporting clean energy policies and holding corporations and wealthy individuals accountable remain key ways to push for a healthier, more sustainable future.

Moments like this photo are stark reminders that protecting the planet requires not just individual action, but a critical look at the systems — and spending habits — that do the most harm.

Should the government be allowed to restrict how much water we use?

Definitely 💯

Only during major droughts 🏜️

No way 🙅

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x