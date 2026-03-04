  • Business Business

Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg spark backlash after viewers question attendance at fashion week: 'Disappointing, disturbing, and disgusting'

"Why are they even invited?"

by Kim LaCapria

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Style is among the things money proverbially can't buy — which tech titans Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg recently discovered after their respective Fashion Week forays, SheFinds reported.

While Bezos and Zuckerberg were busy attending Fashion Week shows in January and February, both made headlines when news broke that Zuckerberg was joining Bezos in acquiring property on an exclusive island in the Miami area dubbed Billionaire Bunker.

Bezos began snapping up land in Indian Creek Village in 2023, and Zuckerberg's purchase of a new home was first reported in early February. 

The deal closed Monday, with Zuckerberg shelling out a record-breaking $170 million for the property, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In November, controversy erupted after the Met Gala announced its 2026 theme — costume art — which briefly enchanted fashionistas. 

However, their collective excitement soured at record speed when a final frame disclosed the event's patrons: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

The comment section was fierce, with people vociferously agreeing that access to rarefied spaces in couture and fashion should be earned, not purchased — and to say the couple's involvement and money were unwelcome would be a massive understatement.

Undeterred, the Amazon founder and his wife scored highly coveted front-row seats at Paris Fashion Week in January, much to the chagrin of the fashion industry.

On Thursday, InStyle Magazine shared a brief clip of Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, in the front row at the Prada Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show in Milan.

Again, commenters were vexed by what they perceived as the use of wealth to bypass the years of hard work through which people typically earned a seat at Fashion Week.

"Why are they even invited?! Shame on Prada for extending them an invitation," a user replied.

"Taking the seats of hard working people with an actual fashion background/degree/career," another observed.

"So much wealth concentrated in one space when there are literally people starving and dying due to lack of access to healthcare," a third wrote.

"Disappointing, disturbing, and disgusting," a follower added.

