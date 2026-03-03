Mark Zuckerberg slammed as 'hypocrite' after buying one of the most expensive mansions in the US: 'Looking for a tax-free lifestyle'

More details about Mark Zuckerberg's Indian Creek Village home purchase have come to light, according to the New York Post.

In early February, The Wall Street Journal exclusively reported that the Facebook co-founder and his wife, Priscilla Chan, were in talks to buy a newly built waterfront mansion on a Florida island community known as Billionaire Bunker.

At the time, the Journal estimated the property's value at between $150 million and $200 million, and in an exclusive Monday, the paper confirmed that Zuckerberg had closed the deal at $170 million, citing Miami-area sales records.

According to the outlet, Zuckerberg's purchase "set a record for Miami-Dade County" and ranked among the priciest real estate transactions in the U.S. "to date."

News of Zuckerberg's Billionaire Bunker purchase piqued public interest in Indian Creek Village, a secretive, human-made, gated island community populated by several uber-rich tech figures, including Jeff Bezos and Larry Page.

The community is controversial for a number of reasons, particularly the broad impact a village of billionaires can have on the quality of life for adjacent towns.

When ultra-wealthy Indian Creek Village wanted to route sewage through nearby Surfside, residents objected to the proposal. However, Gov. Ron DeSantis tacked a clause onto an unrelated state bill, allowing Billionaire Bunker residents to steamroll their neighbors.

In its coverage, the Post repeated specious claims that billionaires like Zuckerberg were "fleeing" California in droves to avoid a proposed one-time 5% wealth tax — a claim economists and tax experts have long dismissed as a public-relations strategy.

The paper maintained Zuckerberg and his new neighbors were frantically leaving the Golden State ahead of a vote on the fairly modest tax, but many commenters weren't buying it.

"Hypocrite, looking for tax-free lifestyle. What happened to Hawaii?" one reader replied, referencing Zuckerberg's controversial acquisition of land in the state.

"I thought he bought a massive compound on a Hawaiian island. Could these people be more vulgar? Then they show up at green energy events," another wrote.

"No house is worth 200 million dollars. But there's a sucker born every minute," a third said.

