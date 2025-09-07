US takes bold action to address major issues in seafood industry: 'This is a lifesaving victory'

"I only wish the U.S. government had gone further."

The U.S. has taken a major step in punishing countries for their failure to ensure the safety of vulnerable marine life populations.

According to a press release from the Animal Welfare Institute, 42 countries will soon be prohibited from exporting seafood into the U.S. The National Marine Fisheries Service determined that nearly four dozen countries failed to implement bycatch prevention measures comparable to U.S. standards under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

The agency made its comparability finding determination after the countries in question were unable to demonstrate sufficient protections for marine life and failed to track or limit marine mammal bycatch. Beginning in January 2026, the ban will affect countries such as Mexico, China, Indonesia, and Turkey. The move will look to protect vulnerable marine animals while creating a level playing field for U.S. fishermen who must abide by the MMPA at all times.

The MMPA aims to promote the health and stability of marine ecosystems by maintaining marine mammal populations at sustainable levels. Enacted in 1972, the legislation was created in an effort to prevent substantial population loss of marine life at the hands of human activities and fishing operations.

Sarah Uhlemann, international program director at the Center for Biological Diversity, emphasized the importance of the ban.

"This is a lifesaving victory for whales and dolphins swimming in the waters of Mexico, Vietnam, and other nations," noted Uhlemann. "These conservation sanctions will mean fewer beloved marine mammals will get caught and killed in fishing gear. I only wish the U.S. government had gone further, since many other nations also need to do a better job avoiding bycatch."

Whether intentional or not, marine mammal bycatch can lead to severe population decline and disrupted marine ecosystems. Marine mammals can often suffer substantial injury and even death from entanglement in fishing gear, leading to reduced reproductive rates and decreased population health, especially for already threatened species.

While bans are often implemented to conserve fish stocks and protect marine mammals, they can lead to significant economic loss for the countries affected. For nations dependent on a healthy fishing industry, losing a trading partner like the U.S. could create financial instability and job loss for countless families.

Despite the impactful side effects, Zak Smith, a senior attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council, explained that an import ban was necessary to ensure a fair and balanced market.

"If you want to sell your seafood in the United States, it is only fair that you live up to the same strict marine mammal protections that other fishermen abide by. And if you can't do that, you shouldn't have a market here, or anywhere else for that matter," Smith said in a statement.

