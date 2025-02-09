  • Business Business

Energy Department announces $18 million investment in unlikely power source — here's how it could help consumers

by Christine Dulion
Photo Credit: iStock

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) made waves in December 2024 by announcing an $18 million investment in marine energy research. The funding is earmarked for 27 R&D projects across 17 universities to help unlock the massive potential of ocean-based renewable energy.

Marine energy — power harnessed from waves, tides, and underwater currents — is one of the most underused clean energy sources in the U.S. But for context, according to the DOE, marine energy resources in the U.S. are equal to about 57% of all the power generated in 2019. Even if we can capture a fraction of that, it could be a game-changer for clean energy.

Jeff Marootian, the principal deputy assistant secretary for the DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, said in the announcement: "The oceans hold incredible potential for renewable energy to power homes, businesses, and even offshore work such as marine research."

In August 2024, the Marine Energy Technologies Acceleration Act was also introduced into Congress. If that bill goes through, we could see even more funding for research and the development of new technology for harnessing marine energy.

Investing in marine energy could benefit consumers immensely. As these kinds of tech advance and become more common, they could drive down energy costs and provide more reliable renewable energy, especially for coastal communities. They also reduce our dependence on dirty energy from fossil fuels, which contribute to planet-warming gases and air pollution. Plus, water-based energy sources are predictable (unlike wind and solar, which depend on the weather), and they could help stabilize the energy grid.

We've seen the power of renewable marine energy in similar projects, such as a new grid-scale wave energy device off the coast of Hawai'i. Research to advance the tech used for harnessing marine energy is ongoing, with new tools in development, such as the impressive Dragon 12 underwater kite.

The DOE has listed more information about the projects receiving funding on its website.

"These projects harness the creativity of researchers at universities across the country to spur innovation in marine and ocean renewable energy," Marootian said in the announcement.

After the announcement, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell shouted out the University of Michigan, one of the institutions selected for funding. "These projects will improve marine energy technology and make data more accessible to the public, bringing us one step closer to making marine energy a reliable, cost-effective power," Dingell said.

