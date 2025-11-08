Residents outraged over concerning project on beloved beach: 'We lose opportunities'

An ambitious project to build a luxury resort on a relatively untouched Indonesian island has divided opinion among locals.

As Travel and Tour World reported, a group of Australian-led foreign investors is seeking to transform the quiet, idyllic coastal village of Buwun Mas on Lombok with the Marina Bay project. The new resort will span nearly 150 hectares with a marina, luxury villas, and other high-end tourist amenities. The venture's proponents argue it will bring much-needed economic opportunity to the island, but critics are deeply concerned about the impact on the island's culture and environment.

Tourism in Indonesia is dominated by the island of Bali, which attracts almost half of the millions of tourists who visit each year. In 2024, there were almost 14 million international tourists who added $16.7 billion to the economy. The government is seeking to diversify its tourist industry by creating "ten new Balis," and nearby Lombok is a prime candidate.

The idea of creating the "Miami of Indonesia" does not sit well with locals who've already seen the heavy-handed tactics of the government to displace local vendors at another development in Tanjung Aan, which is just 30 miles to the east. Lombok is seen as what Bali used to be before it became a tourist hotspot. Accordingly, residents are worried about losing their cultural heritage and the ecological consequences of millions of tourists.

Bali's beaches are drowning under millions of tons of plastic waste, its roads are crowded, and its air quality has diminished. The story is a sadly familiar one for areas developed to attract more tourists. That's why it's important to make responsible decisions about where to vacation and to help raise awareness of the issues.

Lombok doesn't yet attract nearly the same number of tourists as its neighbor, but the warning signs are there. The island's existing infrastructure already struggles with the annual influx of spectators to the Motorcycle Grand Prix in March. Additionally, Kuta Beach has seen local businesses pushed out in favor of large chains.

A nearby cafe owner told the BBC, "When beaches start to look like Kuta, they lose their charm. We lose opportunities. We lose natural beauty."

