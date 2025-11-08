  • Business Business

Residents outraged over concerning project on beloved beach: 'We lose opportunities'

The warning signs are there.

by Michael Muir
An ambitious project to build a luxury resort on a relatively untouched Indonesian island has divided opinion among locals.

Photo Credit: iStock

An ambitious project to build a luxury resort on a relatively untouched Indonesian island has divided opinion among locals.

As Travel and Tour World reported, a group of Australian-led foreign investors is seeking to transform the quiet, idyllic coastal village of Buwun Mas on Lombok with the Marina Bay project. The new resort will span nearly 150 hectares with a marina, luxury villas, and other high-end tourist amenities. The venture's proponents argue it will bring much-needed economic opportunity to the island, but critics are deeply concerned about the impact on the island's culture and environment. 

Tourism in Indonesia is dominated by the island of Bali, which attracts almost half of the millions of tourists who visit each year. In 2024, there were almost 14 million international tourists who added $16.7 billion to the economy. The government is seeking to diversify its tourist industry by creating "ten new Balis," and nearby Lombok is a prime candidate. 

The idea of creating the "Miami of Indonesia" does not sit well with locals who've already seen the heavy-handed tactics of the government to displace local vendors at another development in Tanjung Aan, which is just 30 miles to the east. Lombok is seen as what Bali used to be before it became a tourist hotspot. Accordingly, residents are worried about losing their cultural heritage and the ecological consequences of millions of tourists. 

Bali's beaches are drowning under millions of tons of plastic waste, its roads are crowded, and its air quality has diminished. The story is a sadly familiar one for areas developed to attract more tourists. That's why it's important to make responsible decisions about where to vacation and to help raise awareness of the issues. 

Lombok doesn't yet attract nearly the same number of tourists as its neighbor, but the warning signs are there. The island's existing infrastructure already struggles with the annual influx of spectators to the Motorcycle Grand Prix in March. Additionally, Kuta Beach has seen local businesses pushed out in favor of large chains. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

A nearby cafe owner told the BBC, "When beaches start to look like Kuta, they lose their charm. We lose opportunities. We lose natural beauty." 

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x