Minimum age to use the Internet? It could happen

A new federal law has been introduced that requires all operating systems to implement mandatory age verification, raising concerns about how this legislation might affect individuals' privacy and right to free expression online.

Framed by sponsors as an effort to protect children from harmful or explicit online content — including inappropriate interactions with artificial intelligence chatbots — and currently called the "Parents Decide Act," H.R. 8250 calls for mandatory age verification to access websites and apps. The full text of the bill is not yet publicly available, but it is expected to be released shortly.

The bill and its timing make sense in light of growing concern over the harmful effects the internet can have, especially on young people. Several landmark decisions in lawsuits against Google, Meta, and others have proved that the harm is real.

The implications, however, extend well beyond minors and raise major privacy and constitutional concerns.

"I am concerned about the potential impacts of H.R.8250, which mandates age verification for operating system users, on privacy rights and anonymous speech," a user wrote on Justia, a platform where you can ask questions and get answers from lawyers. "How might this legislation affect individuals' privacy and the ability to engage in anonymous communication?"

They further questioned the effects on user rights, the compliance costs for those running the systems, potential accessibility issues, and the restriction's constitutionality.

A business law lawyer responded, saying these are all valid reasons for concern. "These are highly intrusive intrusions into online privacy, from which it will be difficult to ever return," the lawyer explained. "On that basis, I think that you are right to question their constitutionality."

"Legislation requiring age verification at the operating system level would likely face significant constitutional challenges, particularly under the First and Fourth Amendments," another commented. "The Supreme Court has consistently held that anonymous speech is protected, and mandatory identity verification to use a computer could burden that right substantially."

A post by The Lunduke Journal (@LundukeJournal) about the proposed bill on the social platform X drew considerable attention and sparked a conversation about similar concerns.

"Anyone who supports this needs to be removed," one commenter said. "This is absolutely repugnant to the Constitution."

"This is a bipartisan attempt to destroy internet privacy," another added.

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