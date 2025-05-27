Abandoned gas station undergoes stunning transformation into next-gen charging hub: 'Vital to the region's journey'

An old gas station — or petrol station, as they call it in the United Kingdom — is getting a major cleanup in every sense. CleanTechnica shared how Be.EV, one of the country's biggest charging networks for electric vehicles, is transforming one into a charming spot for a quick coffee and a charge.

"EV drivers need ultrarapid charging hubs along busy routes and in the hearts of communities, and this site serves both," Be.EV CEO Asif Ghafoor told CleanTechnica. "With over 26,000 vehicles passing daily, it's ideally placed to serve commuters looking to charge their vehicles while grabbing a coffee."

The company operates a network of over 800 charging bays in the U.K., with that number set to double by the end of this year. This particular site is part of an effort to reach areas that have been underserved thus far in the public charger rollout.

"With the number of EV drivers in Greater Manchester expected to exceed 150,000 by 2038, developments like the Manchester Charging Oasis are vital to the region's journey toward net zero," Ghafoor explained.

Not only will the station help provide fuel and stability for EV drivers, but it will help the broader local economy, too. With more drivers coming through the area more regularly, experts estimate that spending at nearby establishments will increase by up to 3%, per CleanTechnica.

The site was thoroughly decontaminated to prepare it for its new function, and all of its charging ports will be 100% powered by clean and renewable energy. It's a fitting 180-degree pivot from its original petrol-pumping function, considering that transitioning to EVs — both at a consumer and a commercial level — is a vital part of helping the country meet its goals of carbon neutrality by 2050.

"There's real momentum behind the shift to cleaner transport — a clear sign we're approaching mass-market adoption," Ghafoor said. "It's a promising outlook for both local infrastructure and the broader net-zero transition."

The Manchester Charging Oasis should open this summer. It will be open 24/7, and drivers will be able to add up to 325 miles of range in just a 20-minute stop.

